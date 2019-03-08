Captain Peck is prepared for busy weekend, but hopeful it can kick Upminster into gear

Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster lost at home to Shenfield last Saturday, but enjoyed the challenge of facing former England test spinner Monty Panesar

Ollie Peck is looking forward to a busy few days with Upminster in a number of different competitions.

It begins for the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One club on Saturday at home to recently promoted Loughton.

Upminster will aim to secure a first win in the division this term and then will travel to Banstead the next day in the first round of the Bertie Joel Trophy.

After Sunday, they will head to Hadleigh & Thundersley on Monday to take part in the Essex T20 Cup along with Southend-on-Sea and Harold Wood, who make up their group.

Following a difficult start to the campaign, it provides Upminster with a great opportunity to build some momentum.

Peck said: "Club cricket is as much about your own game as to who you are playing against. We have players who can score runs against any opposition, but I would like to think playing Loughton will be a difference experience to facing Shenfield.

"We do know we need to get a couple of wins on the board in the next few weeks before the 50-over games start."

He continued: "We have had a good record in the T20 Cup over the last few years. I think we have been involved in finals day five times and made the final once.

"Now they have narrowed the field down to 16 teams it is a higher-standard competition, but everyone in our group did finish above us last year.

"We have Southend (1pm) and then if we get past them, we play the winners of Hadleigh against Harold Wood, so they are all good sides, but we could have been in a group alongside Hornchurch, Wanstead and Brentwood!

"We will look forward to the day and see how we get on."

Shenfield were far too strong for Upminster last weekend and Peck feels that will be the case for most sides in Division One.

After losing the toss, the spinner saw his side inserted into bat and they were all out for 126 despite a decent start.

Opener James Evans (36) and Shahbaz Butt (34) got in, but aside from that it was a struggle against Monty Panesar, who claimed 5-39.

It turns out Monty Panesar is quite a good bowler. You would have never thought it," Peck joked.

"Shenfield played well. We lost a couple of early wickets and got up to 77-2 with James Evans batting well alongside Shabs, but from there we fell apart.

"In the end we managed to just get over the 125-mark to get a few points, so it was tough, but it was quite a good challenge to play against people like Monty."

Upminster picked up two early wickets via Louis Pickering, but Jack Kliber (57 not out) and Jack Potticary (54 not out) put on an unbeaten 94-run stand to see Shenfield home.

Peck added: "In reply we claimed two early wickets like we did the weekend before (against Woodford Wells), but couldn't manage to take the third.

"We dropped Potticary on nought in the slips - it was a routine chance - and again on 20 and they were costly.

"If we had got them 33-3 then you never know, but Jack Kliber batted well and didn't give us many chances and they were deserving winners. I can't imagine many teams will give them many problems this season."