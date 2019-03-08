Search

Cricket: Upminster girls take festival title at Hutton

PUBLISHED: 12:30 03 August 2019

Upminster's under-11 girls celebrate at Hutton (pic UCC)

Upminster's under-11 girls celebrate at Hutton (pic UCC)

Upminster's newly-formed under-11 girls' team were celebrating after coming out on top in a competition at Hutton.

The squad comepeted in the Lady Taverners Festival and despite playing against many established teams, including the hosts, won three matches and lost one to claim the trophy.

A club spokesperson said: "This justifies the hard work put in all season by manager Kerry Quinlan and coach Martin Davis.

"It is also a real boost for the ladies and girls' programmes which we have introducted at the club this season.

"Thanks also to Hutton for being excellent hosts and to Kelly Castle of ECIC for her assistance in getting the girls' and ladies programmes up and running."

Upminster's sessions for girls take place on Wednesday evenings from 5.30-7.30pm, with the ladies on the same night from 6.30-8pm.

For more information visit upminstercricketclub.com.

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Harold Hill family is one of only four in the country with six living generations

From top left: Holly Thornton with her son, Tony, Tony's great grandmother Maureen, his grandmother Lisa and baby Arlo, the yougest family member on her lap. Picture: Holly Thornton.

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Havering Council serves moving on notice after travellers set up encampment in Harold Hill

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise

Jailed for ‘despicable trade’: Former member of staff at Upminster’s Stubbers Adventure centre downloaded 100 indecent images of children

Christopher Luck was caught after a sting by internet group The Soloceptors. Picture: Facebook/The Soloceptors

