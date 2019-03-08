Cricket: Upminster girls take festival title at Hutton

Upminster's newly-formed under-11 girls' team were celebrating after coming out on top in a competition at Hutton.

The squad comepeted in the Lady Taverners Festival and despite playing against many established teams, including the hosts, won three matches and lost one to claim the trophy.

A club spokesperson said: "This justifies the hard work put in all season by manager Kerry Quinlan and coach Martin Davis.

"It is also a real boost for the ladies and girls' programmes which we have introducted at the club this season.

"Thanks also to Hutton for being excellent hosts and to Kelly Castle of ECIC for her assistance in getting the girls' and ladies programmes up and running."

Upminster's sessions for girls take place on Wednesday evenings from 5.30-7.30pm, with the ladies on the same night from 6.30-8pm.

For more information visit upminstercricketclub.com.