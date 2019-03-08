Upminster still after maiden league win ahead of derby date

Ollie Peck's team have seen dropped catches prove costly in Division One this season

Upminster will entertain Gidea Park & Romford in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One on Saturday eager to register a first league success of the year.

Ollie Peck's team have managed to triumph in cup games, but after four Division One matches they sit bottom of the table.

Two places above them are old rivals Gidea and Upminster know a victory this weekend is vital if they are to kick on and not be involved in a relegation battle.

Last time out, Southend-on-Sea proved too strong for Peck's side as they chased down 235 to win by nine wickets.

Upminster decided to bat first and young opener Kiran Kullar caught the eye again with a patient 58, as Shahbaz Butt 74 top scored but too many batsmen got in and then failed to kick on.

In the end, the away side had to settle for 234-9 off 50 overs and it was light work for the hosts with Numan Khan hitting 79 not out and Carl Lees adding 87.

Shafiq Rahman (1-30) claimed a solitary scalp for Upminster, but they continue to struggle when it comes to taking wickets.

What hasn't helped is dropped catches, with Mitchell Todd put down on the opening day as he went on to guide Woodford Wells to victory with an unbeaten 113.

The next weekend Shenfield beat Upminster by eight wickets, but only after Jack Potticary, who finished on 54 not out, had been dropped on zero.

Even in a draw with Loughton, where Raihan Hussain crunched an unbeaten 153, things may have been a lot better had he not been put down way before he reached three figures.

Peck, speaking last month, said: "We dropped Raihan just after he reached fifty, so that cost us around a hundred runs.

"We dropped their number four (Mohammed Fahad) on his second ball and he went on to make 67 and we did the same when we played against Shenfield.

"Potticary was dropped on zero and he made 54 and we did the same against Wells with their Aussie and he got 113. Add those four up and that is the potential between a different result in two of the games and not having a sniff against Shenfield.

"Those drops cost us about 400 runs and at first-team level you cannot afford to do that and they weren't particularly difficult.

"I think if we had taken them, we would be in a slightly different position."