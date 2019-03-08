Upminster end long wait for Leslie F Wood Championship title with win over Romford

Upminster's winning team with the Leslie F Wood silverware, from left to right, Neil Packer, Jesse Martin, Ross Driscoll, Lewis Bellotti, Scott Pope, Ross Williams, Alan Daly (team captain), Greg Fox, Paul Berner, Chris Ramsey, Richard Hood, Mick Nash, Ken Rhodes (club captain), Chris Lambourne

Upminster won the Leslie F Wood Championship for the first time since 1985 - and fifth time in club history - following victory over local rivals Romford at Canons Brook on Sunday.

Upminster captain Alan Daly receives the Leslie F Wood silverware

Four of the five matches in the morning foursomes went down the 18th, with Jesse Martin and Chris Lambourne fighting back to halve with Scott Wilding and Trevor Long in the first.

Richard Hood and Ross Williams combined well to beat Lee Malcolm and Henry Styles 3&2, but Romford won the other three matches on the last.

Dan Brown and Dan Cross beat Scott Pope and Ross Driscoll, Rob Stevens and Dylan Hussey defeated Neil Packer and Micky Nash, while Dean Hazell and Hassan Gunnay edged out Greg Fox and Paul Berner to send Romford into lunch 3.5-1.5 up.

Romford extended their lead after the restart as Wilding beat Lambourne, also on the last, but Upminster rallied to win the next three matches and level it up.

Upminster's Ross Williams holes out on the 16th hole to win his match

Martin beat Cross by a 6&5 margin, while Hood saw off Brown and Williams defeated Long, both by 3&2 scorelines.

The next two matches on the course proved pivotal as Pope and Nash were both one down on the 17th tee, but turned their matches around to win on the last and put Upminster two points ahead.

Packer then extended the lead with a 4&2 win over Gunnay and with Berner three up with three to play against Malcolm in the last match, Upminster were on the brink.

Upminster's Mick Nash plays his tee shot on the last before going on to win his match

Berner completed his win on the 16th green, with Fox halving his match with Styles and Driscoll halving with Hazell as it ended 9.5-5.5.

And it meant a second winners' medal for Nash, some 35 years after picking up his first when helping Warley Park win the competition in 1984.