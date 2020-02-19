Search

Cricket: Upminster edged out at Essex Indoor finals

PUBLISHED: 10:07 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 19 February 2020

John Curtis hits out for Upminster at the Essex Indoor finals

Archant

Upminster were edged out by 2016 national champions Belhus during the Essex Indoor Finals at the Peter May Centre on Saturday.

Kirun Kullar and James Aggio-Brewe both reached the retirement mark in their semi-final against Braintree, with Nicky Ison also making 25 almost exclusively with threes.

Scott Fisher made 25 as well, before Kullar and Aggio-Brewe returned late in the innings to take Upminster to 145-2 from their 12 overs.

Good spells from Sam Twine and John Curtis helped keep Braintree's reply in check and, as the run rate increased, they came up short on 136-5.

Belhus had beaten Harlow in the other tie and made life hard for Upminster's batsmen as they batted first once again.

Aggio-Brewe was in the runs once more, with Twice and captain Ison adding some much-needed impetus to lift them to 127-4.

Belhus made a fine start through Joe Joyce, but Twine took two quick wickets to keep Upminster in the hunt.

Then, after Belhus had reached 121-3, Fisher struck twice in an over to raise Upminster's hopes again, only for them to slip to a one-wicket defeat.

Ison said: "I was really pleased with the way the team played and especially the way we batted together.

"We played some really good indoor cricket, working the ball for a lot of threes. Jab (Aggio-Brewe) batted superbly in both games and Sam Twine showed his quality with a great knock in the final, as well as picking up two wickets in that game.

"The conditions were alien to us in many ways, but we still produced some good cricket which was pleasing.

"Belhus are a strong unit, especially indoors, and it was great to see our young players matching them. We wish Belhus all the best in the regional finals."

