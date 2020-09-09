Upminster enjoy success throughout the club’s latest fixtures

L Pickering in batting action for Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Upminster Park on 29th August 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

It may not have been their best performance of the season, but the 1st XI did enough to pick up a crucial win over Springfield and keep the destiny of the Ten Doeschate Division title in their own hands.

They will head to Chelmer Park next Saturday to face second place Chelmsford knowing a win will ensure the one off and unique title will be theirs, and even a loss may be enough depending on bonus points picked up.

For four more of Upminster’s sides the situation is a little less clear, but the title is not out of the question, and the fact that a quartet of sides are in contention for honours as we move into the final weekend of the season is a great credit to everyone at the club.

At Upminster Park on Saturday Alan Ison’s men found themselves five down before they had reached three figures and nerves may have been jangling.

Harry Jenkins though had other ideas, and the man who is so often at his best when tricky situations arise chose the right time to make his first half century of the season.

With excellent support from youngster Callum Berry and a late flurry from veteran John Curtis, Jenkins’ efforts helped Upminster to reach a competitive 171.

Curtis and Louis Pickering then combined to rip out the Springfield top order before captain Ison dismissed dangerman Manpreet Singh.

Steve Turner and Matt Chalk fought-back for the visitors but James Aggio-Brewe removed them both as Upminster moved towards victory and they eventually prevailed by 32 runs.

For the 2nd XI there was another convincing win, this time at Colchester, as captain Nicky Ison made a brilliant century to continue his excellent form with the bat.

Ison’s unbeaten 112, from just 82 balls was a wonderful effort and he received great support from his other in form batsmen Tom Daniels (51) and Stu Connor (82) as the title chasers piled up 304-4 at Castle Park.

Colchester were always up against it in their chase, and two wickets apiece for Sam Twine, Shafiq Rahman and Josh Lamont helped bowl out the home side for 138.

Ison’s men are tied at the top of the Pritchard Division table with Hutton, with both sides having identical records, as we head into the final round of matches.

After two famous last day title wins in the last two seasons the 3rd XI will go into their final game of the season knowing anything can happen on the final day of the campaign.

They stayed in the title race with a home win against Brentwood 4th XI at Coopers. Upminster made a slow start against some excellent Brentwood bowling, but Dan Simpson and Akibar Rahman then upped the tempo with an excellent stand.

Rahman played some wonderful shots to the leg side boundary while Simpson cut and drove elegantly through the off side.

They both passed their half centuries before falling, but that brought captain Ollie White to the crease and he made an explosive fifty of his own, finishing the innings with two maximums as Upminster closed on 224-5.

Brentwood also made a watchful start in their innings against the bowling of Andrew Berry and Mark Schofield but unlike the home side they weren’t able to up the rate, especially with captain White also showing fine form with the ball.

George Wingrove briefly threatened to upset the home team with a string of boundaries, but when he fell to Louie Collins, thanks to a wonderful catch from Pete Thompson Brentwood’s innings fell away and they were bowled out for 127.

Upminster sit in fourth place but are just three points behind leaders Hornchurch and one point behind second placed Chelmsford who they visit on Sunday.

The 4th XI finished their league campaign with a win over Shenfield to secure second place in the Wilcox Division.

Harvey Daniels and Matt Mccarthy both passed 50 and Ryan Brown and Jamie Green both made good contributions as Upminster reached 237-6.

Shenfield’s young side battled hard in reply but Upminster proved to strong and picked up a well deserved win to crown a very positive season for Ian Munn’s men.

The 5th XI started the day with realistic title hopes and ended it with those hopes looking a lot slimmer after a defeat to Chelmsford.

Upminster’s top order was blown away by Ryan Cheverall but 13 year old Gus Siggins showed great maturity to hold the Upminster innings together.

He made an unbeaten 36 and with Will Bottoms making 31 Upminster at least had something to bowl at as they were dismissed for 110. Michael Jones and Aalok Latey then reduced Chelmsford to 62-6 as they desperately tried to keep alive their title challenge, but Chervall and Matt Spinks kept their nerve and saw their side to a four wicket win.

Stoke Newington visited the 6th XI for a friendly encounter at Campion and the Londoners ran out convincing winners in an enjoyable friendly.