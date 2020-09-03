Upminster enjoy success throughout the club

J Aggio-Brewe of Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Upminster Park on 29th August 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

It was a frustrating afternoon for Alan Ison’s 1st XI as the weather got the better of them at Upminster Park in their Ten Doeschate Division encounter with AGHAB.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Upminster CC (batting) vs Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Upminster Park on 29th August 2020 Upminster CC (batting) vs Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Upminster Park on 29th August 2020

Louis Pickering made a brilliant century for the home side as they looked to post another large total, but the persistent rain and wet outfield meant both sides picked up six points.

There was no such worries for Alan’s brother Nicky as the 2nd XI picked up another convincing win to stay neck and neck with Hutton at the top of the Pritchard Division.

Despite the tough conditions Tom Daniels (69) and Adam John Quested (78) got the Upminster innings off to a flying start at Orsett and Thurrock, putting on 146 in 23 overs.

When they both fell Harry Jenkins continued the high tempo with a run a ball 38 and Josh Lamont, found a welcome return to form as he made an unbeaten 53.

L Pickering in batting action for Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Upminster Park on 29th August 2020 L Pickering in batting action for Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Upminster Park on 29th August 2020

Terry Wyatt chipped in with 39 not out as Upminster posted 302-4 from their 40 overs while Andrew Berry and Shaff Rahman both picked up early wickets to put Orsett under pressure before Daniels and Ison also picked up a brace apiece.

You may also want to watch:

Jordan Owen made an excellent 56 not out for the hosts, but they were bowled out for 138 with two overs remaining.

The 3rd XI kept alive their outside title chances with a nine wicket win at Shenfield with Ryan Brown picking up an early wicket before captain Oliver White run out the in-form Gary Sapsford.

Louie Collins then kept up his good form to pick up three wickets, but Shenfield were eventually dismissed for 75.

Rahman and Dan Simpson made a fast start to the Upminster chase, and although Rahman fell before the end, Simpson remained and finished things with two sixes as Upminster picked up an important win.

The 4th XI were handed a league victory after their opposition were forced to concede, but they instead enjoyed a friendly with AGHAB, where 13-year-old Gus Siggins made an accomplished 35 in tricky conditions before captain Ian Munn and veteran Kevin Roome made late runs to take the Upminster total to 128 and AGHAB could only 108 in reply.

An excellent team bowling performance helped the 5th XI beat morning leaders Wanstead and Snaresbrook 6th XI and rekindle their own title aspirations.

The final group games in Windmill Whack V on Sunday saw the Apple Finance Firebirds overcome the Kushoom Bugh Tigers before six wickets from Will Bottoms helped the Govani Maestros to a thumping win over the Chairman’s Choice while the under-13s lost an excellent friendly against Shenfield by 8 runs.