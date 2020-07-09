Upminster relishing return of Windmill Whack

Terry Wyatt and Rob Mack during the 2019 Windmill Whack at Upminster Archant

Upminster Cricket Club have confirmed the return of their inter-club 20-over competition next weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Windmill Whack V will start on Sunday July 19 and continue on following weekends before the finals day on September 6.

And the club are hoping members and local residents come along to support and enjoy the colourful action.

A spokesman said: “It is great that cricket will be back this weekend and especially great that the Windmill Whack will return next weekend.

“The Whack has been a great way of getting all of the club together on Sundays in recent years and after the last few months that is especially important this year.

“I think everyone was starting to worry whether any cricket would take place, so it is brilliant news to be able to have something like this to look forward to.”

The Chairman’s Choice return to action this year, thanks to the generous support of chairman Ollie Peck, and will battle it out against Hunter Hurricanes, who are sponsored by principal club sponsors Hunter & Co Accountants.

Govani Maestros, Apple Finance Firebirds and Kushoom Bugh Tigers will also compete and the spokesman added: “Govani Chemists and Apple Finance have supported all five years of the event and Kushoom Bugh have been doing such great work in the community over the last few months.

“Without the support of these local organisations we simply wouldn’t be able to put on such a competition. We hope ex-members and vice presidents will come along to support the competition as they always do and we hope local residents wandering through the ark will be glad to see some sporting action taking place on a Sunday afternoon.”

You may also want to watch:

Upminster teams are due to start the 2020 season on Saturday, with the first and third teams travelling to Orsett for 12pm and 12.30pm starts, while the seconds host their opposite numbers (11am).

The fourths and fifths meet at Campion at 12.30pm and the Sunday XI host Tetherdown Trundlers at 1pm the following day.

Windmill Whack V – July 19: Chairman’s v Kushoom Bugh (12);Hunter v Apple Finance (3)

July 26: Govani v Koshum Bugh (3)

August 2: Chairman’s v Hunter (12); Govani v Apple Finance (3)

August 9: Hunter v Kushoom Bugh (3)

August 16: Chairman’s v Apple Finance (12); Govani v Hunter (3)

August 23: Kushoom Bugh v Apple Finance (3)

August 30: Chairman’s v Govani (3)

September 6: Finals day