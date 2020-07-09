Search

Advanced search

Upminster relishing return of Windmill Whack

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 July 2020

Terry Wyatt and Rob Mack during the 2019 Windmill Whack at Upminster

Terry Wyatt and Rob Mack during the 2019 Windmill Whack at Upminster

Archant

Upminster Cricket Club have confirmed the return of their inter-club 20-over competition next weekend.

Windmill Whack V will start on Sunday July 19 and continue on following weekends before the finals day on September 6.

And the club are hoping members and local residents come along to support and enjoy the colourful action.

A spokesman said: “It is great that cricket will be back this weekend and especially great that the Windmill Whack will return next weekend.

“The Whack has been a great way of getting all of the club together on Sundays in recent years and after the last few months that is especially important this year.

“I think everyone was starting to worry whether any cricket would take place, so it is brilliant news to be able to have something like this to look forward to.”

The Chairman’s Choice return to action this year, thanks to the generous support of chairman Ollie Peck, and will battle it out against Hunter Hurricanes, who are sponsored by principal club sponsors Hunter & Co Accountants.

Govani Maestros, Apple Finance Firebirds and Kushoom Bugh Tigers will also compete and the spokesman added: “Govani Chemists and Apple Finance have supported all five years of the event and Kushoom Bugh have been doing such great work in the community over the last few months.

“Without the support of these local organisations we simply wouldn’t be able to put on such a competition. We hope ex-members and vice presidents will come along to support the competition as they always do and we hope local residents wandering through the ark will be glad to see some sporting action taking place on a Sunday afternoon.”

You may also want to watch:

Upminster teams are due to start the 2020 season on Saturday, with the first and third teams travelling to Orsett for 12pm and 12.30pm starts, while the seconds host their opposite numbers (11am).

The fourths and fifths meet at Campion at 12.30pm and the Sunday XI host Tetherdown Trundlers at 1pm the following day.

Windmill Whack V – July 19: Chairman’s v Kushoom Bugh (12);Hunter v Apple Finance (3)

July 26: Govani v Koshum Bugh (3)

August 2: Chairman’s v Hunter (12); Govani v Apple Finance (3)

August 9: Hunter v Kushoom Bugh (3)

August 16: Chairman’s v Apple Finance (12); Govani v Hunter (3)

August 23: Kushoom Bugh v Apple Finance (3)

August 30: Chairman’s v Govani (3)

September 6: Finals day

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Second coronavirus wave likely to hit Havering’s out of town areas hardest, map shows

Havering has more at-risk factors that make it most likely to suffer disproportionate infections and hospital demand, if an outbreak occurs, than the national average. Picture: Oxford University

Gidea Park pub finally opens after major revamp

The Drill, Gidea Park is to re-open after a refurbishment. Licensees Kim FitzGibbon and her partner Wayne Cunningham. Picture: Matt Grayson

Tesco Gallows Corner temporarily closed after car park incident

Tesco Gallows Corner is closed to due to an incident in the car park. Picture: Google

Hollywood actor Zac Efron visits Rainham in Netflix documentary series

Zac Efron filmed in Rainham for a new Netflix documentary. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

Meet the pubs staying shut on ‘Super Saturday’

The Thatched House in Upminster doesn't have an opening date yet. Picture: Google

Most Read

Second coronavirus wave likely to hit Havering’s out of town areas hardest, map shows

Havering has more at-risk factors that make it most likely to suffer disproportionate infections and hospital demand, if an outbreak occurs, than the national average. Picture: Oxford University

Gidea Park pub finally opens after major revamp

The Drill, Gidea Park is to re-open after a refurbishment. Licensees Kim FitzGibbon and her partner Wayne Cunningham. Picture: Matt Grayson

Tesco Gallows Corner temporarily closed after car park incident

Tesco Gallows Corner is closed to due to an incident in the car park. Picture: Google

Hollywood actor Zac Efron visits Rainham in Netflix documentary series

Zac Efron filmed in Rainham for a new Netflix documentary. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

Meet the pubs staying shut on ‘Super Saturday’

The Thatched House in Upminster doesn't have an opening date yet. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cricket returns: Hornchurch beat Shenfield in 2nd XI clash

The first ball of the day is bowled during Hornchurch CC 2nd XI vs Shenfield CC 2nd XI, Friendly Match Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 11th July 2020. Recreational cricket restarts under new ECB guidelines in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Late England collapse boosts West Indies

West Indies players review a delivery to England captain Ben Stokes (right) which results in a not out decision during day four of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl

Boss Moyes says West Ham can use previous relegation battle experiences

West Ham United manager David Moyes on the touchline during the Premier League match against Chelsea

Hammers hero Antonio hails boss Moyes after four-goal show

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates completing his hat-trick in the 4-0 win at Norwich

Premier League: Norwich 0 West Ham 4

West Ham's Michail Antonio scores his side's third goal, and his hat-trick, at Carrow Road