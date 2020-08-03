Upminster colts enjoy successful Sunday

Upminster under-nines after their win at Orsett Archant

Upminster’s colts maintained their excellent start to the season with four wins from five matches played on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Upminster under-nines after their win at Woodford Green Upminster under-nines after their win at Woodford Green

Having seen the senior sides pick up six wins from six on Saturday, the club’s youngsters put into practice what they have been working on with head coach Scott Simmons during the winter and lockdown Zoom sessions.

The under-nine (year four) squad picked up two wins on Sunday morning as one side beat Woodford Green by 112 runs in the Don Coates Trophy, having beaten Loughton by 34 runs last Tuesday.

Another side travelled to Orsett & Thurrock and picked up a 45-run win in an excellent friendly match, having also played Rainham and Gidea Park & Romford in friendly encounters.

The squad have a bit of a break now but return to action on Tuesday August 11 with a Don Coates match against Frenford, then face a friendly against Harold Wood the next day.

The under-nine (year three) will also play their first two games of the season this week as they take on Rainham at Upminster Park tomorrow (Tuesday) and Orsett & Thurrock at Campion on Sunday.

There was an excellent win for the under-12s in their first game of the Brian Taylor Trophy as they beat Bentley by 10 wickets.

Bentley’s score of 147-8 from 25 overs looked a challenging one, but Ross Taylor (80 not out) and Thomas Cargill (35 not out) saw their side to victory ahead of Friday’s trip to Harold Wood.

You may also want to watch:

A number of the squad have also been busy with the under-11s who have played five matches already, picking up wins over Rainham, Gidea Park & Romford and South Woodford, but losing to Hornchurch and Springfield.

The team are back in action when they travel to Newham for a match in the Haydn Davies Trophy tonight (Monday August 3).

The busiest side of the season so far has been Dave Siggins’ under-13s, who have already been in action eight times, picking up four wins and suffering four defeats.

They enjoyed a 25-run win in an excellent game with Orsett & Thurrock at the weekend, having also beaten Herongate, Hornchurch and Rainham while losing to Gidea Park & Romford, Shenfield and Chelmsford (on two occasions).

They are next in action this Friday (August 7) when they take on Shenfield in the Central League at Chelmsford Road.

The under-15s were without a game at the weekend, but have played two games so far, beating Rainham but coming up just short against Woodford Wells.

They make the journey to Valentines Park tomorrow (Tuesday) to take on Ilford.

The under-16s lost their first Matchplay game on Sunday, also against Woodford Wells, after posting a competitive total in excess of 200 as a strong Wells batting line-up took their side to victory.

In total 23 games have been played so far in just three weeks, with 13 wins and 10 losses, and there are a further 17 games scheduled over the next 10 days, with more to follow after that.

A club spokesman said: “Well done to all of the colts managers who have worked so hard to get these games arranged in difficult circumstances, and to Scott Simmons and the coaching team for preparing our sides for these matches.”