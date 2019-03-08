Upminster hope to get better of Colchester again

James Evans in batting action for Upminster in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One

The Division One strugglers will welcome the leaders to Havering this weekend

Upminster will hope to upset the odds on Saturday when Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One leaders Colchester pay them a visit.

Ollie Peck's team are ninth in the standings, still below the dotted line, after a frustrating loss to Five and Heronians last time out.

Things don't get any easier for Upminster either, with the division pace-setters in town, but the home side can take positives from last season.

Peck's men secured a fine win by four wickets at Castle Park in August with Shahbaz Butt hitting an unbeaten 100.

Farid Butt also added 59 as Upminster chased down 236 to win and aid their survival hopes in Division One.

Even the encounter before that, back in June 2018, saw Colchester pushed all the way before they triumphed on that occasion in Havering.

Upminster batted first and Shahbaz Butt again shone, hitting 57 while young pair Louis Pickering and Harry Jenkins scored 44 and 43 not out respectively.

It proved in vain, however, as Colchester won in the 42nd over by four wickets despite the best efforts of opening bowler John Curtis (3-68).

While Upminster go into the encounter off the back of a defeat, they had defeated Harold Wood and Hutton in impressive fashion earlier in the June.

The month ended with a poor display at Fives though, with the hosts able to chase down 139 easily.

Peck called correct at the toss and put Upminster into bat at the Paddock, but they lost Shafiq Rahman and then Pickering early.

Opener James Evans tried to rebuild the innings with Shahbaz Butt and they put on 72 for the second wicket, but then the latter fell for 43.

Evans managed to stay in, but lost partners regularly and soon found himself with the tail.

The Upminster opener did pass fifty, but once he was out caught and bowled for 52 - his second half-century in a row - the visitors were very quickly dismissed for 138.

After Evans and Shahbaz Butt, the next best score was 15 by extras and Fives didn't have any problems chasing the low total.

Pickering picked up 2-25, but the hosts got home in the 28th over for the loss of just two wickets.