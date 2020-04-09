Upminster Cricket Club to hold online family race night

Upminster Cricket Club are holding an online family race night on Saturday, starting at 7pm.

It includes a King of the Punters competition for adults (£5 to enter) as well as a King of the Kids competition for youngsters (£1 entry).

Half of the adult entry money from races 4-9 will go towards cash prizes, with the rest being split between the club and Havering NHS.

There will also be prizes for those under-18s with the top points scored from races 1-6.

There will also be live race by race betting on the night and two auction races (5 and 10).

Anyone interested in taking part can join via the Zoom app (ID 563 300 855; password 030155).

Further details are available at the club’s website upminstercricketclub.com/calendar/event/online-family-race-night-471702.