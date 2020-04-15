Search

Upminster Cricket Club raise over £5,000 at online family race night

PUBLISHED: 17:30 15 April 2020

John Curtis ready for the Upminster Cricket Club online family race night

Upminster Cricket Club’s online family race night on Saturday proved a huge success.

Mark Schofield ready for the Upminster Cricket Club online family race nightMark Schofield ready for the Upminster Cricket Club online family race night

More than 300 people tuned in to place their bets on the horses, with a superb amount of money raised for the club and the NHS.

Nick Toth and Rob Bannister finished as Kings of the Punters with 70 points each, ahead of Amanda Tragen (65), Tom Ward and Suzie Tyler (60).

Fletcher Everingham won the King of the Kids with 65 points, ahead of William Peck (60), Zach Lawes (55), Holly Bannister, Ciara Taylor Emily Quinlan, Sadie Wyatt and Dom Chapman (50).

Sophia Chapman, Dylan Noller, Albie Perry and Alex Toth all scored 45 points each.

Club chairman Oliver Peck said: “A massive thank you to everyone who participated in the Family Race Night on Easter Saturday.

“It was great to see so many club members, family and friends getting involved and the evening was a roaring success and raised £5,009.38, which will be split evenly between the club and NHS.

“We would also like to thank Scott Simmons, Adam Wheater and Aaron Beard for their generosity in donating the prizes for the King of the Kids competition, along with everyone else involved.

The final scores from Upminster Cricket Club's online family race night appear on screenThe final scores from Upminster Cricket Club's online family race night appear on screen

“A special thanks also to all of those who very generously donated their prize winnings to our good causes, including both winners of the lucrative auction races.”

