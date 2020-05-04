Search

Upminster Cricket Club raise over £10,000 on charity evening

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 May 2020

Upminster CC's John Curtis shaved his beard for charity

Archant

Upminster Cricket Club raised over £10,000 at their latest online social charity evening on Saturday.

Matt Chapman was the auction master for Upminster CC's latest fundraiserMatt Chapman was the auction master for Upminster CC's latest fundraiser

Following a family race night last month, they held a ‘Big Auction’ which included a charity auction, interactive quiz, Essex CCC prize draw, a club dance-off and sponsored beard shave.

And their combined efforts brought in £10,250 for the club and local NHS services, as over 200 members and friends tuned in.

Paul and Leah Stratton won the quiz, as Sadie and Ernie Wyatt took dance-off honours set to some 90s Club Classics, with noteworthy efforts by Rob and Kai Bannister, Lois Richardson, Ciara Taylor and coach Scott Simmons.

The auction, with Matthew Chapman on the gavel, had around 30 lots and raised £6,470 with top items including a week in a villa in Spain, a 12-month English/Maths tuition programme and a home-cooked four-course dinner for six with wine pairings.

The highest value item was the chance to design the next tattoo for first-team captain Alan Ison, which raised £650, and the live beard shaving and back waxing of stalwart John Curtis, which memorably raised over £2,500.

Club chairman Oliver Peck said: “After the success of our Race Night, our club members have now raised over £15,000 which has been split equally between the club and the NHS.

“At club level these funds will be very helpful in what is going to be an extremely difficult season for the club financially.

“We’ve partnered with our local charity representing Havering, Barking and Redbridge specifically to ease the burden on our NHS staff. The charity have chosen to use the monies towards the creation of some dedicated ‘Wobble Rooms’ for staff members to use on difficult shifts, and to pay for specialist counselling for front line workers where required.

“We’re extremely proud to be able to support these causes and I’d like to thank all members who supported this evening so generously. Not only those who bought some great prizes, but also those who donated prizes, many of which come with significant ongoing time and financial commitment. I must also thank the team of organisers who made the event possible.”

To donate go to upminstercricketclub.com/payments/ucc-auction--make-a-donation-49920.html.

