Cricket: Upminster members get on a roll

PUBLISHED: 11:30 27 March 2020

Upminster Cricket Club members spent their weekend rolling the square in Upminster Park

Archant

Upminster Cricket Club members spent their weekend socially isolating by working on their pitch in Upminster Park.

Fenced in well away from all members of the public, the willing band of volunteers took turns completing the pre-season tradition of rolling the square.

The working party included Will and Alex Bottoms, Stew Hammond, Aalok Latey, James Aggio-Brewe, Ray Calder, Rob Bannister, Dave Frost, Ian Twine, Mick Larke, Ian Munn, Mark Schofeld and Scott Fisher, with a total of 18 hours spent rolling the pitch.

Bobby Mack, head of House and Grounds, said: “We’ve invested a lot of money on the square over the last two years and after all the rain in January and February, I spoke to our groundsman who said it was the optimum weekend for rolling.

“We’ve got a Whatsapp group and I got a lot of responses. I got the ball rolling at 8am on both days and we were like a tag team!

“Boys would do an hour or two, jump off and let the next one get on with it. We got 18 hours on it in total.

“I got a few comments from dog walkers about being lucky to play this year, but we want to be optimistic.”

