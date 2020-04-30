Upminster CC to host auction, quiz, challenges, sponsored beard shave!

Upminster's John Curtis

Upminster Cricket Club are holding a charity auction, quiz, dance-off and other challenges on Saturday.

It will be broadcast on Zoom from 7pm and items donated for the auction include one week in a villa on the Costa Blanca for four people and a fourball with lunch and pint at Upminster Golf Club.

The Kushom Bugh Indian restaurant have donated a lockdown takeway for two, with a free garden design consultation with Blue Gerbera also available.

Other lots to go under the hammer include a ‘Butler in the Buff’ experience, a socially distiant compliant lockdown run and the chance to design first-team captain Alan Ison’s next tattoo!

Other donations to auction@upminstercc.co.uk or by whatsapp to 07968 956522.

Meanwhile, club stalwart John Curtis is also looking to raise £1,000 for the club and NHS by shaving off his beard live on the night.

The meeting ID for the event is 976-2558-7962 and the password is 548561.

*Club sponsor Kushom Bugh Indian restaurant supplied a further 350 meals to Queen’s Hospital this week.

Having donated to NHS staff three weeks ago, owners Kalam and Rasel decided to cater once more with the holy month of Ramadan the Muslim month for charitable donations.

A statement on the Upminster club website said: “Kalam, Rasel and their team felt it was the least they could do to recognise the unbelievable effort and commitment by hospital staff during these unprecedented times.

“Numerous regular customers also contributed towards the cause as they also wanted to show their appreciation to those working on the front line.