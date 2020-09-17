Upminster captain Ison keen to look at positives despite losing the title on final day

The Upminster openers walk out to bat during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Upminster Park on 29th August 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster captain Alan Ison is looking at the season as a positive one despite missing out on the league title on the final day of the season.

Ison and his men lost by two wickets to Chelmsford’s 2nd XI to finish second in the Essex Cricket First Tier Ten Doeschate Division with only one defeat all season.

“Do I have to relive it?” Ison chuckled. “It was a pretty good season, everyone contributed with both bat and ball as a team.”

“The team atmosphere was very good throughout the whole season, it was very gutting to lose the last game and the last three balls, which they hit to win the game and the league.

“Fair play to the young lad who hit the runs, he hit three decent shots, which was unfortunate but it was a good game of cricket.”

Ison praised the youngsters and newcomers to the team as they made a real impact throughout the campaign.

“There has been quite a few positives throughout this season, Callum Berry and Ellis Pickering are two young lads that have come into the first team and done well.

“Pulkit Gupta in his first season at the club has done really well, Billy Wright in his first season in the first team, they’ve all done really well along with the regulars.

“Lots of good stuff this season and lots of momentum to build on next year.”

He added: “Hopefully it will be a normal season, I’m not sure what Essex League have planned, by that time we could be back to normal but you never know.”

The club recognised the players’ efforts as chairman Ollie Peck and vice-chairman Rob Bannister announced the 2020 club award winners on Saturday after the game.

President’s Batsman of the Year Award - 1st XI newcomer Pulkit Gupta claimed the batting award after a fine first season with the club.

Colin Hart Bowler of the Year Award - Young leg spinner Louie Collins picked up the bowling award after an excellent season for the 3rd XI.

Fielder of the Year Award - Young wicket keeper Nathan Brown scooped the award after an excellent season behind the stumps for the 4th and 5th XI.

John Nash Colt of the Year Award - Callum Berry, 14, took the award after a breakthrough season for the 1st XI.

John Dean Team of the Year Award - For the first time this award was won by a colts team, as the U9s were announced as winners after securing the MEDCB Don Coates Trophy.

Keith Martin Club Person of the Year Award - vice-chairman Rob Bannister announced that due to the unique season the club has been through and the way that the entire membership has pulled together, the 2020 winner was Upminster Cricket Club.