Ison’s Upminster look to seal league title and finish season unbeaten

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 September 2020

L Pickering in batting action for Upminster

L Pickering in batting action for Upminster

Upminster captain Alan Ison is determined to finish the season unbeaten as they look to secure the Shepherd Neame Essex League Tier One Ten Doeschate Division title.

J Aggio-Brewe of Upminster

Ison’s men have just two matches left to play and sit 15 points clear of nearest rivals Chelmsford 2nd XI and 16 points ahead of next opponents Springfield.

They host the third-place outfit at Upminster Park on Saturday as they hope for better weather after having their last fixture abandoned.

“It would be nice to win the league. We have two games left, we want to win both of those and have an unbeaten season then carry that momentum into next season,” Ison said.

“That’s the main goal, but we know they’re two challenging games, so we’ll see how we can get on.”

Upminster CC (batting) vs Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC

Springfield are very much an unknown to Ison but he did praise their efforts so far this summer.

“They’ve put quite a good run together Springfield. They’re third in the league, so it will be quite interesting to see how they shape up on Saturday as I’ve never played against them.

“They’ve done really well this season given it’s their first season in the Shepherd Neame, so all credit to them.

“It will be a good test I’m sure and it will be a nice welcome to Upminster Park on Saturday.”

Upminster head into the clash on the back of an abandoned fixture with Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower where they managed to post a score of 177-5 in 37 overs before rain forced the game to be called off.

Louis Pickering scored an unbeaten 100 to lead the way for Upminster with James Aggio-Brewe (37) providing good support.

“It’s always frustrating when a game of cricket gets called off, but we were 17-3 at one stage,” said Ison. “Louis Pickering and ‘Jaba’ got us back into a good position and both played really well.

“We got ourselves into a good position with about six overs left so it was a shame when the rain came down because I thought we could have got up to 180 to 200 which would have been a very good score on that wicket.”

Ison also praised Pickering, adding: “Louis batted really well, he’s been due a big score for weeks, so it was nice to see him get some runs and it’s another batsman in the top five/six getting runs, which is always encouraging.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

