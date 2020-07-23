Search

Upminster captain Ison pleased with new signing Gupta and returning Kullar

PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 July 2020

Alan Ison of Upminster (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Alan Ison of Upminster (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster captain Alan Ison was pleased to see new signing Pulkit Gupta and Kiran Kullar guide his side to a 46-run victory over Hornchurch 2nd XI in their first Shepherd Neame Essex League fixture of the 2020 season.

Ison’s men lost James Evans early before returning batsman Kullar and newcomer Gupta combined well at Harrow Lodge Park.

Kullar was first to reach his half-century, going on to make 78 before being trapped lbw by Dean Skipper, and Gupta fell six runs short of a debut century to Ed Smith

“We lost the toss, they put us in, and the lads did really well. Kieran and Pulkit did well and it was nice to see Pulkit get some runs for Upminster and Kiran has come back from Buckhurst Hill so it was nice that he also got some runs,” Ison said.

“That was a big partnership for us and it set us up nicely. We didn’t kick on as much as I would’ve hoped, but we got a decent score on that wicket.”

Ison heaped praise on Gupta by adding: “He’s a really good lad, he has fit in really well with the team, he’s a good solid batsman that scored a lot of runs at Barking, so it was inevitable that he would do well with us as well.

“It was nice to see him get some runs and some confidence.”

You may also want to watch:

Upminster scored 209-5 before restricting their opponents to 163-7, thanks to a solid effort from the entire bowling unit.

“Everyone bowled pretty well with all the figures being pretty similar to be fair,” added Ison.

“Louis (Pickering) got us off to a good start with early wickets, and then Billy Wright, myself, Shafiq Rahman and James (Aggio-Brewe) all bowled pretty solid.

“They didn’t really get after our bowling attack, it was solid, and we fielded well.”

Upminster host Old Brentwoods on Saturday but they could have a few changes to the line-up.

Ison added: “We’ve got a couple of chaps that weren’t available back for this Saturday and James who was in the team is not available so it’s a bit of a different side.

“Old Brentwoods are quite a good team, so I’d imagine it will be quite a competitive game, so we’re just looking forward to playing and just seeing how we get on.

“I’m hoping we can get another win under our belts, but it will be a tough challenge.”

