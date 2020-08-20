Upminster captain Ison keen to continue momentum after going top of the league table

Alan Ison hits 6 runs for Upminster during Goresbrook CC vs Upminster CC (batting), Essex Cricket League at May & Baker Sports Club on 1st August 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster captain Alan Ison wants to continue building momentum after they moved top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Ten Doeschate group with a three-wicket win over Brentwood seconds.

Ison won the toss and elected to field first and saw his side restrict their opponents to 193-8 with Ollie Peck picking up a five-wicket haul at Upminster Park.

The hosts reached their target with runs spread across the batting unit, as Ison top scored with 48 runs.

“We were quite lucky actually, we only got about five to 10 minutes of rain, so we only came off once and completed a full game with no disruptions,” Ison said.

“Quite a lot of the other games over the whole league were called off.”

He added: “Brentwood twos are quite a strong team, quite a young side, good players that will be pushing for first-team places, but we were 130-3 at one stage so it was a bit closer than I would’ve liked.

“We got the win, which was the main thing, and hopefully we can carry on that momentum in the next few weeks.”

Ison heaped praise on Peck and Billy Wright for their bowling efforts while praising the entire batting line-up.

“Ollie bowled really well. At the start we probably bowled a few too many loose balls, but Billy Wright (0-23) bowled really well in his eight overs and was very unlucky not to get a wicket, although he tied them down well,” he added.

“Ollie came in and bowled the best I’ve seen him bowl for quite a while, so it was pleasing to see him get five wickets and get us back into the game, as at one stage I thought they might get a bigger score than they did.

“It was quite a tricky wicket, wet on top and popped around. Louis (Pickering) got us off to a good start with his 27.

“James Evans and I then put on about 80-odd, which probably was the match winning partnership. We played quite well.

“James Aggio-Brewe and Nehal Butt did well at the end to get us across the line, but it was a good performance from everyone.”

Upminster face Shenfield twos on Saturday as they look to remain top, with Ison adding: “I’m not too sure what they’re going to be like, I think they lost a few players this year, so no clue what sort of team they will show up with.

“I’m at full strength so hopefully we can get another win under our belts.”