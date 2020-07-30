Upminster’s Ison reveals his admiration for opponents Goresbrook ahead of clash

Upminster captain Alan Ison revealed his admiration for opponents Goresbrook as they continue to bring through youngsters at the club.

Ison’s men travel to May & Baker Social Club on Saturday to take on Stuart Greaves’ side as they look to build on a positive performance in their abandoned clash with Old Brentwoods last weekend.

And the skipper is also excited about getting the chance to play at a new ground, saying: “We play them in the Sunday League quite a lot to be fair, so I know quite a few of their players, and they’re quite a youthful team.

“They’re a good club, I’ve played against them a number of times when I was younger and I’ve got a lot of admiration for Goresbrook as a club for bringing their youngsters through.

“It will be nice to play against them and I’ve not played at their ground before, so that will be something new to do as well.”

Upminster managed to reach a challenging 301-6 from their 40 overs at the weekend before the rain came down and forced the match to be cancelled.

But Ison insisted nothing can be done and was pleased to see a strong performance with new signing Pulkit Gupta (129) leading the way, followed by himself (62) and Louis Pickering (57).

“It was [frustrating]. The rain started coming down just as we finished our batting. We won the toss, chose to bat first on a good wicket, with a fast outfield, so 300 was a good score.

“Everyone that got in batted really well, so it was a shame it got called off, but it was a good positive performance again.”

He added: “We lost Shafiq Rahman and Kiran Kullar quite early, we were 20-2, then Pulkit and Louis rebuilt really well. Pulkit made a really good 100 and he should have got that last week, so it was nice to see him get it this week.

“It’s nice to see Louis bat really well. He played really well and it was a shame he got out when he did, but it was a really good 50 then I come in and hit 60-odd.

“It was nice to get some runs and contribute to the 301. It’s good to see the top order doing well with the bat. In previous years that hasn’t been the case and the lower order had to get us out of trouble so it is nice to see the top five or six all getting runs.

“It bodes well for the next seven games that we have left.”