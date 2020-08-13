Upminster captain Ison pleased with top order batsman

Alan Ison hits 6 runs for Upminster during Goresbrook CC vs Upminster CC (batting), Essex Cricket League at May & Baker Sports Club on 1st August 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster captain Alan Ison is pleased to see his top order batsman scoring runs regularly as they now sit second in the Essex Cricket League Division One Ten Doeschate Division table.

Ison and his men sealed a 31 run victory over local rivals Gidea Park & Romford to make it three wins out of four with the one fixture being abandoned to a heavy downpour.

They will now welcome current leaders, who they are tied on points with, Brentwood 2nd XI to Upminster Park on Saturday for a top of the table clash.

“PK (Pulkit Gupta), Louis (Pickering), I and all of the top four or five are getting good runs, from a personal point of view it’s nice to get some runs as I haven’t played properly for two seasons.

“It’s nice to contribute and help set us up for a big score then for our bowlers to do their job.”

He added on Brentwood: “The first-team are very strong, I’m not too sure what the second team is like as I’ve not played against them before, obviously they’ve won all their games barring the call off so they’re doing really well and it should be another good game.”

They head into the clash on the back of a victory, they won the toss and elected to bat where they posted 223 all out with Gupta (57) and Ison (54) top-scoring.

In reply Gidea Park were bowled out for 192 but the skipper believes that score line flattered their opponents.

“I won the toss, we batted first, but we didn’t get off to the best of starts being 1-2 then Pulkit and Louis put on a good partnership for 50.

“Pulkit and I then put on about 100 I think, so I think the score we got 220 on that wicket was quite good, it was quite a slow, sticky wicket, so it was a big score.

“We was then backed up by the bowlers, everyone did well, Billy Wright being the pick of the bowlers with three wickets but I think what they got flattered them a little bit as it was more convincing than a 31 run win to be honest.”

He also praised Louis Pickering and Billy Wright for their bowling efforts.

“Louis has been getting us off to good starts, getting a couple early wickets, and John got a couple, Billy got 3, Pulkit got one so it was a really good team performance.”