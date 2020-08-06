Search

Advanced search

Captain Ison excited to face former Upminster players on Gidea Park & Romford trip

PUBLISHED: 09:00 07 August 2020

James Evans in batting action for Upminster (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

James Evans in batting action for Upminster (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster captain Alan Ison is looking forward to coming up against former team-mates Frankie Hazel and Will Chuter when they take on Gidea Park & Romford this weekend.

Alan Ison in batting action for Upminster at Goresbrook (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Alan Ison in batting action for Upminster at Goresbrook (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ison’s men make the short trip to Gallows Corner on Saturday as they look to build on their comfortable 154-run victory over Goresbrook last weekend.

And the skipper is expecting a ‘fun’ game against a good young side and his former Upminster team-mates.

“It should be a fun game, they’ve got a couple of our lads that used to play for us, Frankie and Will, so it will be good fun to play against them,” Ison said.

“They’re a good young team. I know their captain Jamal Francis as well, so it will be nice to come up against him as well as catching up with Frankie and Will.”

James Evans in batting action for Upminster (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)James Evans in batting action for Upminster (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

They head into the clash on the back of a big victory where they ramped up a score of 258-5 after winning the toss before bowling Goresbrook out for 104.

James Evans (117) top-scored for Upminster with skipper Ison (33) and youngster Callum Berry (60 not out) also chipping in.

You may also want to watch:

“We won the toss, decided to bat and James got his first ton of the season and played really well,” Ison said.

“He’s come off a couple of low scores, so it was nice to see him get some big runs and also I got a decent start with 30-odd and then 14-year-old Callum come in and got 62 not out.

“He played really well, especially for his age, and I think he took 22 off one over, so that was really good to see.

“We were at 120-5 and them lads got us up to 258 with their partnership, so that was brilliant as well.”

Ison also praised Louis Pickering and debutant Ehsan Afzal for their bowling efforts in the match.

“Louis bowled really well, eight overs, 3-13, and that’s one of the best I’ve seen him bowl in a long while, it was really good, really controlled and he was unplayable at times,” he added.

“Ehsan played his first game in the first team and got 4-11, so that was good to see and it was a good all-round team effort with good batting, bowling, and fielding.”

Upminster lost out to Harold Wood in the Essex League T20 on Wednesday, with Ison making 54 as they came up short on 168-9 in reply to Wood’s 176-5.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Elm Park’s oldest running shop to close after 63 years

Owner, Martin Sampson, of Elm Park's The Hobby Shop. Picture Mark Sepple

College bids farewell to Harold Hill campus after 47 years

The gates are locked at Havering Colleges' Quarles campus in Harold Hill. Left to right: assistant principal Catherine Foley, deputy curriculum director Sunny Bamra, Colin Moore, receptionist Wendy Kane and cleaning supervisor Elaine Prior. Picture: Julia Borland

Part of Romford town centre closed after man falls from building

A man fell from a height this morning in Market Place, the road is cordoned off while police investigate. Picture: Ken Mears

Three children among those treated by paramedics after Gidea Park house blaze

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Pinecroft, Gidea Park. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Police appealing for help to locate 16-year-old girl missing from Romford area

Can you help find 16-year-old Tia, who has been missing from the Romford area since July 29. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Elm Park’s oldest running shop to close after 63 years

Owner, Martin Sampson, of Elm Park's The Hobby Shop. Picture Mark Sepple

College bids farewell to Harold Hill campus after 47 years

The gates are locked at Havering Colleges' Quarles campus in Harold Hill. Left to right: assistant principal Catherine Foley, deputy curriculum director Sunny Bamra, Colin Moore, receptionist Wendy Kane and cleaning supervisor Elaine Prior. Picture: Julia Borland

Part of Romford town centre closed after man falls from building

A man fell from a height this morning in Market Place, the road is cordoned off while police investigate. Picture: Ken Mears

Three children among those treated by paramedics after Gidea Park house blaze

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Pinecroft, Gidea Park. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Police appealing for help to locate 16-year-old girl missing from Romford area

Can you help find 16-year-old Tia, who has been missing from the Romford area since July 29. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Captain Ison excited to face former Upminster players on Gidea Park & Romford trip

James Evans in batting action for Upminster (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Khushi pleased by Essex debut, despite absence of parents

Feroze Khushi top scored with 40 for Wanstead & Snaresbrook at Brentwood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

How you can help the Romford Recorder keep our community together and informed

Lindsay Jones, editor.

Connolly itching to get back on the ice with Raiders after a ‘hard’ injury-hit campaign

Raiders defenceman Ross Connolly (Pic: John Scott)

Hornchurch manager Stimson says Saunders is ‘irreplaceable’ as they plan for new season

George Saunders of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019