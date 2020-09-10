Upminster captain Ison keen to not just win the title, but to complete unbeaten record

Upminster players in conversation during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Upminster Park on 29th August 2020

Upminster captain Alan Ison doesn’t want to just win the league title this weekend, he wants his side to complete the season with an unbeaten record.

Ison’s side travel to Chelmer Park on Saturday to face Chelmsford 2nds in the final match of the league campaign.

They are 15 points clear of Chelmsford in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Tier One Ten Doeschate Division and Ison said: “We’ve got to look for a win on Saturday, hopefully comfortably as well, but Chelmsford are quite a strong team. I know quite a few of them.

“I’ve been speaking to one of their players and they’re looking strong, so it will be a good challenge. We haven’t had an away game for a few weeks so it will be nice to go to Chelmer Park.

“But we want to win the league on Saturday, I know we can win even if we lose, but we want to go unbeaten for the season.”

Ison added: “We’ve had quite a good season, I think everyone has contributed at one stage throughout the season, which has been pleasing.

“Young lads have also been given a chance, which in previous seasons might not have happened.”

Upminster secured a 32-run victory over Springfield last weekend to set them up nicely in terms of being crowned champions.

They won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a score of 171 all out as Harry Jenkins (63) top scored with good support from youngsters Ellis Pickering (13) and Callum Berry (22).

Springfield were then bowled out for 139 after a good all-round bowling effort by Upminster and Ison added: “We didn’t get off to the best of starts on Saturday, Kiran Kullar and I got out pretty early as did Louis (Pickering).

“But Harry played really well supported by Ellis and Callum – two of our youngsters. They both batted at quite a difficult time with Harry and they did well to stick around.

“But Harry was the main core of us getting up to 171, that’s the best I’ve seen ‘H’ bat for quite a while.

“Louis and ‘Beast’ (John Curtis) started really well, they got them five down for about 30. Starting off well with the bat has quite often been the story of the season.

“Louis and whoever bowls with him has done quite well, then they had a decent partnership, but then myself and Jabba finished them off. I was pleased to get a win as Springfield are quite a good outfit I thought.”