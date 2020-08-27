Search

Upminster captain Ison looking to hand youngsters a chance against Ardleigh Green

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 August 2020

Pulkit Gupta in action for former club Barking (pic George Phillpou/TGS Photo)

Upminster captain Alan Ison is looking to hand a few youngsters a chance to shine against Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower with a few key figures missing for the clash.

Ison’s men welcome Tom Gentle’s outfit to Upminster Park on Saturday as they look to build on their current form in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Tier One Ten Doeschate Division.

They currently sit top on 106 points with five wins from six fixtures and the other being an abandoned match heading into the final three weeks.

“I’ve not played against Ardleigh Green for a few years now, but I know Paul Hurworth and Chris Cook quite well, and they’ve got some good players,” Ison said.

“They’ve won quite a few games this year as well so I’d imagine they will be a challenging game. I’m missing a couple so I will hand a couple of youngsters a chance and see how they get on.”

Upminster head into the clash full of confidence after sealing a 142-run victory over Shenfield 2nd XI last weekend.

They won the toss and elected to bat, posting 263-9 thanks to Pulkit Gupta (126) and James Evans (50).

The hosts then made light work of their opponents, dismissing them for 121 as Ollie Peck (4-38) led the way.

“We lost a couple of early wickets, but Pulkit and James played really well and put on a good partnership,” Ison said.

“Pulkit scored a really big 100, played some really nice shots and it’s nice to see him carrying on his good form, and it was nice to see James get some runs.

“Pulkit has got two 100s and two 50s I think, he’s playing really well batting at number three, and he’s a really good lad that has fitted in with the team so he’s been a big signing for us.

“I wouldn’t say it’s the best four-fer I’ve ever seen him (Peck) get and he’ll probably laugh when he reads this bit!

“We did the job, Billy Wright bowled well up front, Louis Pickering got a couple of wickets then Ollie and James Aggio-Brewe got a few at the end.

“It was a good bowling performance, unfortunately Ollie is not around this week, but it’s nice to see everyone contributing with wickets and runs.”

