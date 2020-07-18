Search

Upminster CC boosted by more Hunter & Co help

PUBLISHED: 09:00 18 July 2020

Upminster Cricket Club has received a notable boost with accountancy firm Hunter & Co extending their main sponsorship for the 2020 season.

It will be the fourth year of the agreement, with Hunter & Co appearing on all playing and training kit and supporting the Hunter Hurricanes in the club’s popular Windmill Whack 20-over competition.

The announcement comes on the eve of a shortended Essex League campaign – delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, starting on July 18 – and the launch of the Women’s Whack at Upminster Park on Sunday July 19.

Esin Hunter said: “Myself and the rest of the team are proud to be associated with Upminster Cricket Club and delighted to extend the deal for a fourth successive season.

“Given the exceptional circumstances this year, we’ve been so impressed with the level of activity and engagement that the club and its members have had in the last few months.

“To set up and run online Zoom training sessions for its junior members over a 10-week period and raise over £15,000 from two online social events, is an incredible effort from all concerned.

“All of us at Hunter & Co wish the club the very best of luck for the season and I’m delighted to hear the girls and ladies cricket continues to grow so quickly.”

Upminster chairman Ollie Peck gave thanks for the new deal in the current economic climate, given the financial difficulties many grassroots clubs have faced.

He added: “We are extremely grateful to Esin and all at Hunter & Co for their invaluable support over the past few years and especially this season.

“For obvious reasons, this has been a period of unprecedented challenge for us as a club and the support from Hunter & Co is invaluable.

“We’ve been fortunate in the last few months to have great support from our sponsors, playing members and colts parents who have all engaged positively with the club and made the best out of the situation we’ve found ourselves in.”

Upminster teams begin the nine-week season with a host of matches in newly named competitions this weekend.

The Shepherd Neame Essex League has been restructured below Premier Division level – with groups named after former Essex players – and Upminster’s first team take on Hornchurch 2nd XI in the new Ten Doeschate division, while the seconds host Brentwood thirds in the Prichard division.

The third team face old rivals Gidea Park & Romford in their opening game in the Harmer division, while the fourths visit Gidea Park & Romford in the Wilcox division and the fifths travel to Hutton in the Pearce division.

The Windmill Whack begins on Sunday, with Chairman’s Choice meeting Kushoom Bugh Tigers at 12pm, followed by Hunter Hurricanes against Apple Finance Firebirds at 3pm.

The first match in the new Women’s Whack – softball matches of 15 overs per side with 10 players on each – sees Phoenix and Panthers meet before those at 10am.

