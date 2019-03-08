SNEL Div 1: Upminster beat Hutton, Woodford Wells sink Fives

J Evans in batting action for Upminster during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood win; Shenfield suffer first loss; Gidea Park & Romford also beaten

S Butt of Upminster during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019 S Butt of Upminster during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019

Upminster made it back-to-back wins in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One with success over Hutton.

And Harold Wood won a low-scoring contest at Loughton, while Woodford Wells beat Fives & Heronians in their derby, but Shenfield suffered their first loss of the season at Colchester as Gidea Park & Romford were beaten at Southend.

Buoyed by their derby win over Harold Wood, Upminster captain Ollie Peck chose to bat first against Hutton but lost Shafiq Rahman for just four.

Louis Pickering (27) put on 55 with James Evans, who added another 90 with Shahbaz Butt before falling for 63 off 80 balls, having hit a six and 10 fours.

L Pickering of Upminster during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019 L Pickering of Upminster during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019

Butt soon followed for 56 off 47 balls, including two sixes and six fours, but Tom Daniels (22), Harry Jenkins, Terry Wyatt, Farid Butt and John Curtis all got into double figures to lift the total to 261-9.

Julian Whetstone (3-27) was the pick of Hutton's attack, as Steven Hammond (2-37) and Vivian Paver (2-52) nabbed braces.

And Hutton made a solid start in reply as Paver (24) and Joseph Parry put on 66 before Shahbaz Butt made the breakthrough.

Butt dismissed Parry for 43 and Peck removed Alex Tredgett in the next over to leave Hutton 117-3, with Julian Whetstone and Bhajandip Singh Purewal (54) both victims of John Curtis (2-52).

V Paver of Hutton claims the wicket of L Pickering during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019 V Paver of Hutton claims the wicket of L Pickering during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019

Nicky Ison got in on the act, before Pickering sent Cameron Tredgett packing after hitting 26 off 21 balls.

Ison (3-41) and Pickering (2-42) combined to polish off the tail as Hutton lost their last four wickets for five runs and Upminster celebrated a 46-run victory.

Shenfield captain Roy Smith chose to bat first at picturesque Castle Park and saw Jack Potticary hit six fours in his 31 off 25 balls in a 55-run opening stand with Ollie Ekers.

Ryan Plom, Smith, Chris Sains and Tom Ballington fell cheaply to leave the visitors 142-5, before Jack Plom (28) added 64 with Ekers, who was eventually run out for 89 off 132 balls.

J Whetstone of Hutton during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019 J Whetstone of Hutton during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019

Shenfield were all out for 220, with five balls of their 50 overs left, as their last five wickets fell for just 14 runs.

But Charlie Haddon struck early in reply, before Monty Panesar and Ballington combined to reduce the hosts to 90-4.

It proved a false dawn as Denson Narayan hit two sixes and nine fours in his 76 off 60 balls, with Johnny Bassett-Graham (53 not out) steering Colchester to a five-wicket win with five overs to spare.

S Hammond of Hutton celebrates taking the wicket of S Butt during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019 S Hammond of Hutton celebrates taking the wicket of S Butt during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019

Brad Copper fell six runs short of a century as Fives posted 283-4 at Wells, with captain Jake Poulton sharing an 87-run stand for the third wicket on his way to an unbeaten 88.

Mustifa Kamal (2-33) nabbed a brace for Wells, who saw Jack Stead (33), Joe Johnson (55) and captain Mitchell Todd (33) make starts at the top of their order.

Alex Gilbert (30) chipped in and in-form Hugo Blogg hit 59, before Connor Caplan (22) and Nabel Shaikh helped seal a three-wicket win with 21 balls remaining.

Abdul Ameer (3-74) and Greg Summers (2-45) had most success with the ball for Fives.

H Blogg of Woodford Wells during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Woodford Wells CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 1st June 2019 H Blogg of Woodford Wells during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Woodford Wells CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 1st June 2019

Shahbaz Khan returned fine figures of 10-2-18-4 as Harold Wood dismissed Loughton for 105, after the home side chose to bat.

Mohammed Hasan (2-11) nabbed a brace for the visitors, who slipped to 52-5 in reply as Abdul Nasir (3-34) and Jordan Ramsden (2-27) made inroads.

Opener Hafiz Yawar Afzal held firm to score an unbeaten 32 off 73 balls to steer Wood to their target with four wickets in hand, as Khan, Juwel Roy and Sadaif Mehdi also made double figures.

Gidea Park & Romford fell to an 85-run defeat against Southend at Southchurch Park after the hosts amassed 272-6.

S Khan of Harold Wood in bowling action during Harold Wood CC vs Upminster CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 15th June 2019 S Khan of Harold Wood in bowling action during Harold Wood CC vs Upminster CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 15th June 2019

Harry Phillips (2-38) had early success, but Phil Gray (70) and Joe Robbins (103) led Southend's rally, and Robbins then took two early wickets in the Park reply.

Jamal Francis (37) and Ubaid Kiani (24) put on 62 for the third wicket, but fell in quick succession, and the middle order collapsed to leave Park 113-8.

Tailender Sadiqullah Kamal showed some late defiance, hitting seven fours in his 53 before he was last man out with the total on 187.