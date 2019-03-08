Cricket: Kushoom Bugh Tigers take Upminster's Windmill Whack title

Upminster's Windmill Whack IV title went to the Kushoom Bugh Tigers, who beat Apple Finance Firebirds in the final on Sunday.

Firebirds beat Root 66ers in the semi-final, after piling up 173-9 from their 20 overs.

Michael Rath hit 51 not out off 20 balls, as Matthew Bright (3-21) and Josh Lamont (2-20) took bowling honours for Roots.

Ellis Pickering (4-19) and Joe Ellis-Grewal (3-16) had most success with the ball in reply as Roots, after Paul Stratton (57) and Nathan Woods (33) gave them hope, were dismissed for 158 in reply.

Tigers batted first in the final and Matt Tigg retired out on 50, before Pete Thompson hit 10 fours in his 61 off 41 balls to help lift the total to 179-9.

Pickering (3-37) shone again and Rath hit 19 off seven balls before falling to Tigg, while Terry Wyatt retired out on 50.

And after Pickering fell for 47 Jamie O'Dell and brother Nick (both 3-23) saw the Tigers to a 10-run win.

Paul Middlemiss said: "The whole day was a huge success and many thanks to umpires Dave Brown, Ian Twine, Stu Connor, Scott Fisher and Kevin Roome for standing in the stifling hear and all who helped behind the bar and on the barbeque.

"Many thanks to chairman Ollie Peck and the captains for their help in organising the competition again and special thanks to our five franchise owners - Hunter and Co Ltd, Healthy Roots, Kushoom Bugh Restaurant, Govani Chemists and Apple Finance -for their continued support, without which we would not be able to play such a great competition."