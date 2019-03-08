FA Cup: Stimson hails 'outstanding' Hornchurch

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson paid tribute to his side following their convincing FA Cup win over Kempston Rovers on Saturday.

Captain Lewwis Spence netted twice in the 6-0 rout, with Joe Christou, Mickey Parcell, Chris Dickson and Matt Johnson also on target as the hosts banked £4,500 in prize money.

And a delighted Stimson said: "To score six again is fantastic and it could've been more to be honest. I thought the boys were outstanding from the first minute.

"Before we scored our first goal we had two or three good efforts to go ahead but it wasn't to be. Once we got the first one and the second just before half time it was just a matter of keep doing what we'd done in the first half.

"Credit to the boys they did that and to come away and get into the next round, job done, and we look forward to the draw on Monday now."

George Saunders shone bright on the wing for Hornchurch, terrorising Kempston full-back Finlay Brennan throughout.

And the back three of Jordan Clark, Rickie Hayles and George Winn held firm in front of debutant keeper Myles Roberts to keep former MK Dons striker Izale McLeod quiet.

Stimson added: "George has got exceptional pace and it was hard for their left back. "He tried his best to stay with George but every time he got it, he went past him and put some great deliveries in and we were fortunate to get on the end of a couple of those.

"He (Roberts) came in from Reading as our goalkeeper was away and I don't think he had a save to make.

"He kicked quite well and the boys in front of him all did their job to get a clean sheet."

After such an emphatic victory, all eyes now turn to Monday's draw for the second qualifying round, with ties to be played on September 21.

And Stimson admitted the margin of victory surpassed his expectations, adding: "The win was key, but to play that well is a double bonus and to score another six is very pleasing.

"I'm sure everyone who came to the game enjoyed it.

"Everyone wants a home draw and no disrespect but the lowest team in the competition. I think everyone will say the same.

"But whoever we get we will look forward to it when it comes around and hopefully we can progress again."