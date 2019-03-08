Search

Ardleigh Green skipper Edwards says they didn't show up in Stanford loss

PUBLISHED: 11:00 11 July 2019

Paul Hurworth of Ardleigh Green is bowled out (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Paul Hurworth of Ardleigh Green is bowled out (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ardleigh Green & Havering atte Bower captain Lloyd Edwards insists his side didn't show up as they suffered a heavy seven wicket defeat to Stanford le Hope on the weekend.

Skipper Edwards won the toss and elected to bat first but his side were bowled out for 197 with Paul Hurworth (98) top scoring.

In reply, Stanford reached 201-3 comfortably within 31.3 overs to seal the victory.

"We just didn't turn up on the day to be fair - on paper it looks like a thumping and that's exactly what it was unfortunately," Edwards said.

"We didn't get enough runs and we possibly bowled the worst I've seen us bowl in a long time."

After being bowled out, Edwards insists they always felt short of runs, but remained confident from past fixtures.

"We felt it was a shade light really but with a total of 197 on the board never say never with us.

"We have this year defended 180 at Westcliff and 109 away at West Essex so even though we thought it was light we were confident we could defend it.

"We have to mention Paul Hurworth who batted superbly to pick up 89 runs, but we needed to give him better support as a team with the bat and our total would have been much more respectable."

The skipper says bowling let them down and was the biggest disappointment of the afternoon.

"That was the disappointing part of the day for us - we could have put 400 on the board and I think we would have struggled to defend it unfortunately as it wasn't a great day with the ball.

"The one shining light we did have was Fraser King, he bowled brilliantly and ended up with respectable figures.

"Unfortunately it was the likes of myself who couldn't back up that display to put us in the game a bit more."

Headteacher pays tribute to 'wonderful' Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers 'severe facial injuries' in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A127 in Upminster as victim named as 50-year-old Harold Wood motorcyclist

Motorcyclist Colin Chapman, 50, from Harold Wood, died in hospital on July 6, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. Picture: Met Police

