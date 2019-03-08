Ardleigh Green skipper Edwards says they didn't show up in Stanford loss

Paul Hurworth of Ardleigh Green is bowled out

Ardleigh Green & Havering atte Bower captain Lloyd Edwards insists his side didn't show up as they suffered a heavy seven wicket defeat to Stanford le Hope on the weekend.

Skipper Edwards won the toss and elected to bat first but his side were bowled out for 197 with Paul Hurworth (98) top scoring.

In reply, Stanford reached 201-3 comfortably within 31.3 overs to seal the victory.

"We just didn't turn up on the day to be fair - on paper it looks like a thumping and that's exactly what it was unfortunately," Edwards said.

"We didn't get enough runs and we possibly bowled the worst I've seen us bowl in a long time."

After being bowled out, Edwards insists they always felt short of runs, but remained confident from past fixtures.

"We felt it was a shade light really but with a total of 197 on the board never say never with us.

"We have this year defended 180 at Westcliff and 109 away at West Essex so even though we thought it was light we were confident we could defend it.

"We have to mention Paul Hurworth who batted superbly to pick up 89 runs, but we needed to give him better support as a team with the bat and our total would have been much more respectable."

The skipper says bowling let them down and was the biggest disappointment of the afternoon.

"That was the disappointing part of the day for us - we could have put 400 on the board and I think we would have struggled to defend it unfortunately as it wasn't a great day with the ball.

"The one shining light we did have was Fraser King, he bowled brilliantly and ended up with respectable figures.

"Unfortunately it was the likes of myself who couldn't back up that display to put us in the game a bit more."