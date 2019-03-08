SNEL Div One: Shenfield lose again, Hutton and Upminster pick up comfortable wins, Harold Wood edge out Gidea Park & Romford

S Butt of Upminster. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield lose for third straight week, Harold Wood edge out Gidea Park & Romford and Hutton and Upminster secure comfortable victories.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shenfield were bowled out for 122 after 32 overs as they fell to defeat against Woodford Wells in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One.

Ollie Ekers hit 20 for Shenfield, who opted to bat first after winning the toss, before Jack Potticary later added 28 and Chris Sains reached 36.

But the final four batsmen Jack Plom, Alex Karkoski, Mudhsuden Panesar and Cameron Spicer all failed to score as they were bowled all out.

Woodford Wells completed the chase quickly, captain Mitchell Todd hitting 58 not out on the way to his side reaching the required 123 after 26.4 overs.

Upminster fared better in their game against Colchester and East Essex, scoring a high 322-8 on their way to a comfortable win.

Farid Butt opened the batting with 42 before Shahbaz Butt scored 125, leaving his side on 303-6 by the time he was caught.

Terry Wyatt added another 89 off just 65 balls before the 50 over mark was reached.

Colchester and East Essex had to contend with some lethal Louis Pickering bowling, who took five wickets on the way to bowling them out for 144 after nearly 31 overs.

You may also want to watch:

Hutton also hit a huge score in their game against Southend-on-Sea & EMT.

After opting to bat, Hutton's opening batsman Vivian Paver came within one run of a century as he was caught on 99.

Number two batsman Joseph Parry also reached 73 before Alex Tredgett and Adam Holdgate added 37 and 33 respectively to help their side reach 322-7.

A strong start from Southend's Numan Khan (64) made it look as though his side stood a chance of reaching the high score they needed, with Carl Lees also adding 41.

But a strong team effort on the bowling end, with Parry, Connor Whetstone and Bhajandip Singh Purewal all taking two wickets each, helped bowl their opponents out for 247 just two balls shy of the 50 over mark.

A century from Hafiz Yawar Afzal helped Harold Wood get past Gidea Park & Romford.

The number two batsman hit 104 not out off 154 balls before captain Hamzah Ikram later added another 40.

Sadiqullah Kamal took three wickets for just 36 runs for Gidea Park but their opponents managed to reach 218-7.

Gidea Park & Romford's batsmen failed to post big enough scores to get near the total, with George Rogers and captain Jamal Francis high scoring for the side with 22 runs each.

Taqi Abbas took the final two wickets as Gidea Park could only reach 138 all out before they had made it 40 overs.