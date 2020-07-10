Essex League confirm July 18 start

The Shepherd Neame Essex League have confirmed a nine-week season will begin on Saturday July 18.

Following the latest government guidance about the return of recreational cricket, having been on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, and advice from the ECB, the league released a statement outlining their plans for the rest of the 2020 campaign.

A competitive league season will run from July 18 until September 12 and a T20 competition will also be staged, but the League Cup will not be held this year.

The Premier Division line-up remains the same, including defending champions Brentwood, Billericay, Buckhurst Hill, Chelmsford, Colchester, Harold Wood, Hornchurch, Hutton, Shenfield and Wanstead, but other divisions have been redrawn on regional lines.

League chairman Tom Clarke said: “All clubs had many different requirements, wants and needs and it was clear from the start that we, as a league committee, were never going to be able to satisfy all our clubs.

“We feel this was the fairest and safest way for us to create new fixtures at such short notice.”

Instead of being numbered in the traditional format, divisions have been given names of past Essex players.

A new 2020 fixture list will be produced over the weekend and matches will be 40 overs per side in all divisions, with a runner-up and champion crowned in each.

There will be a break between innings, but tea will not be served.

Clarke added: “We understand that not every club is going to be 100 per cent satisfied with everything we are arranging. However, we ask that before ringing or emailing with a moan you take a breath, look at the big picture and remember how lucky we are to be able to play any sort of cricket at this moment in time.

“If we all work together (and it stops raining) then we can still have a memorable summer of cricket.”

SNEL Premier Tier (Gooch): Billericay, Brentwood, Buckhurst Hill, Chelmsford, Colchester, Harold Wood, Hornchurch, Hutton, Shenfield, Wanstead.

First Tier (Cook): Belhus, Benfleet, Hadleigh, Horndon, Leigh, Old Southendian, Orsett, Stanford, Westcliff, Wickford.

(Hussani): Chingford, Fives & Heronians, Frenford, Ilford, Loughton, Oakfield Parkonians, South Woodford, West Essex, Woodford Green, Woodford Wells.

(Ten Doeschate): Ardleigh Green & Havering, Brentwood II, Chelmsford II, Gidea Park & Romford, Goresbrook, Hornchurch II, Old Brentwoods, Shenfield II, Springfield, Upminster.

Second Tier (Foster): Belhus II, Benfleet II, Billericay II, Hadleigh II, Horndon II, Leigh II, Old Southendian II, Southend II, Westcliff II, Wickford iI.

(Prichard): Ardleigh Green & Havering II, Brentwood III, Colchester II, Gidea Park & Romford II, Goresbrook II, Harold Wood II, Hutton II, Old Brentwoods II, Orsett II, Upminster II.

(Irani): Buckhurst Hill II, Chingford II, Epping II, Frenford II, Harlow II, Loughton II, Oakfield Parkonians II, South Woodford II, West Essex II, Woodford Wells II.

(Westley): Barking, Epping, Fives & Heronians II, Harlow, Harlow Town, Ilford II, Newham, Rainham, Walthamstow, Wanstead II.

Third Tier (Bopara): Belhus III, Benfleet III, Billericay III, Hadleigh III, Horndon III, Leigh III, Old Southendian III, Stanford III, Westcliff III, Wickford III.

(Harmer): Ardleigh Green & Havering III, Brentwood IV, Chelmsford III, Gidea Park & Romford III, Harold Wood III, Hornchurch III, Hutton III, Orsett III, Shenfield III, Upminster III.

(Pettini): Chingford III, Fives & Heronians III, Frenford IV, Ilford III, Loughton IV, Oakfield Parkonians IV, South Woodford III, Walthamstow III, Wanstead IV, West Essex III.

(Fletcher): Buckhurst Hill III, Frenford III, Harlow III, Harlow Town II, Loughton III, Oakfield Parkonians III, Walthamstow II, Wanstead III, Woodford Green II, Woodford Wells III.

Fourth Tier (Stephenson): Belhus IV, Benfleet IV, Billericay IV, Hadleigh IV, Horndon IV, Leigh IV, Old Southendian IV, Orsett IV, Southend IV, Westcliff IV.

(Wilcox): Brentwood V, Chelmsford IV, Gidea Park & Romford IV, Goresbrook III, Harold Wood IV, Hutton IV, Shenfield IV, Upminster IV.

(Pearce): Brentwood VI, Chelmsford V, Harlow IV, Hutton V, Oakfield Parkonians V, Old Brentwoods III, Upminster V, Wanstead VI.

(Morris): Buckhurst Hill IV, Epping III, Fives & Heronians IV, Wanstead V, South Woodford IV, Walthamstow IV, West Essex IV, Woodford Green III.