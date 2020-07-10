Search

Advanced search

Essex League confirm July 18 start

PUBLISHED: 09:15 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:15 10 July 2020

Stumps are put in place ready for play (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Stumps are put in place ready for play (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Shepherd Neame Essex League have confirmed a nine-week season will begin on Saturday July 18.

Cricket sightscreensCricket sightscreens

Following the latest government guidance about the return of recreational cricket, having been on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, and advice from the ECB, the league released a statement outlining their plans for the rest of the 2020 campaign.

A competitive league season will run from July 18 until September 12 and a T20 competition will also be staged, but the League Cup will not be held this year.

The Premier Division line-up remains the same, including defending champions Brentwood, Billericay, Buckhurst Hill, Chelmsford, Colchester, Harold Wood, Hornchurch, Hutton, Shenfield and Wanstead, but other divisions have been redrawn on regional lines.

League chairman Tom Clarke said: “All clubs had many different requirements, wants and needs and it was clear from the start that we, as a league committee, were never going to be able to satisfy all our clubs.

Cricket equipment is left on a benchCricket equipment is left on a bench

“We feel this was the fairest and safest way for us to create new fixtures at such short notice.”

Instead of being numbered in the traditional format, divisions have been given names of past Essex players.

A new 2020 fixture list will be produced over the weekend and matches will be 40 overs per side in all divisions, with a runner-up and champion crowned in each.

There will be a break between innings, but tea will not be served.

Clarke added: “We understand that not every club is going to be 100 per cent satisfied with everything we are arranging. However, we ask that before ringing or emailing with a moan you take a breath, look at the big picture and remember how lucky we are to be able to play any sort of cricket at this moment in time.

“If we all work together (and it stops raining) then we can still have a memorable summer of cricket.”

SNEL Premier Tier (Gooch): Billericay, Brentwood, Buckhurst Hill, Chelmsford, Colchester, Harold Wood, Hornchurch, Hutton, Shenfield, Wanstead.

First Tier (Cook): Belhus, Benfleet, Hadleigh, Horndon, Leigh, Old Southendian, Orsett, Stanford, Westcliff, Wickford.

You may also want to watch:

(Hussani): Chingford, Fives & Heronians, Frenford, Ilford, Loughton, Oakfield Parkonians, South Woodford, West Essex, Woodford Green, Woodford Wells.

(Ten Doeschate): Ardleigh Green & Havering, Brentwood II, Chelmsford II, Gidea Park & Romford, Goresbrook, Hornchurch II, Old Brentwoods, Shenfield II, Springfield, Upminster.

Second Tier (Foster): Belhus II, Benfleet II, Billericay II, Hadleigh II, Horndon II, Leigh II, Old Southendian II, Southend II, Westcliff II, Wickford iI.

(Prichard): Ardleigh Green & Havering II, Brentwood III, Colchester II, Gidea Park & Romford II, Goresbrook II, Harold Wood II, Hutton II, Old Brentwoods II, Orsett II, Upminster II.

(Irani): Buckhurst Hill II, Chingford II, Epping II, Frenford II, Harlow II, Loughton II, Oakfield Parkonians II, South Woodford II, West Essex II, Woodford Wells II.

(Westley): Barking, Epping, Fives & Heronians II, Harlow, Harlow Town, Ilford II, Newham, Rainham, Walthamstow, Wanstead II.

Third Tier (Bopara): Belhus III, Benfleet III, Billericay III, Hadleigh III, Horndon III, Leigh III, Old Southendian III, Stanford III, Westcliff III, Wickford III.

(Harmer): Ardleigh Green & Havering III, Brentwood IV, Chelmsford III, Gidea Park & Romford III, Harold Wood III, Hornchurch III, Hutton III, Orsett III, Shenfield III, Upminster III.

(Pettini): Chingford III, Fives & Heronians III, Frenford IV, Ilford III, Loughton IV, Oakfield Parkonians IV, South Woodford III, Walthamstow III, Wanstead IV, West Essex III.

(Fletcher): Buckhurst Hill III, Frenford III, Harlow III, Harlow Town II, Loughton III, Oakfield Parkonians III, Walthamstow II, Wanstead III, Woodford Green II, Woodford Wells III.

Fourth Tier (Stephenson): Belhus IV, Benfleet IV, Billericay IV, Hadleigh IV, Horndon IV, Leigh IV, Old Southendian IV, Orsett IV, Southend IV, Westcliff IV.

(Wilcox): Brentwood V, Chelmsford IV, Gidea Park & Romford IV, Goresbrook III, Harold Wood IV, Hutton IV, Shenfield IV, Upminster IV.

(Pearce): Brentwood VI, Chelmsford V, Harlow IV, Hutton V, Oakfield Parkonians V, Old Brentwoods III, Upminster V, Wanstead VI.

(Morris): Buckhurst Hill IV, Epping III, Fives & Heronians IV, Wanstead V, South Woodford IV, Walthamstow IV, West Essex IV, Woodford Green III.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Gidea Park pub finally opens after major revamp

The Drill, Gidea Park is to re-open after a refurbishment. Licensees Kim FitzGibbon and her partner Wayne Cunningham. Picture: Matt Grayson

Hollywood actor Zac Efron visits Rainham in Netflix documentary series

Zac Efron filmed in Rainham for a new Netflix documentary. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

Romford homes bought by Havering Council to be available by autumn

Councillor Damian White, Councillor Joshua Chapman, Patrick Odling-Smee, director for housing, and Garry Green from Mercury Land Holdings on site with Nick Langley and colleagues from Hollybrook. Picture: Havering Council

Meet the pubs staying shut on ‘Super Saturday’

The Thatched House in Upminster doesn't have an opening date yet. Picture: Google

Two police officers punched and spat at in Raphael Park

Met Police officers were punched and spat at in Raphael Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Gidea Park pub finally opens after major revamp

The Drill, Gidea Park is to re-open after a refurbishment. Licensees Kim FitzGibbon and her partner Wayne Cunningham. Picture: Matt Grayson

Hollywood actor Zac Efron visits Rainham in Netflix documentary series

Zac Efron filmed in Rainham for a new Netflix documentary. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

Romford homes bought by Havering Council to be available by autumn

Councillor Damian White, Councillor Joshua Chapman, Patrick Odling-Smee, director for housing, and Garry Green from Mercury Land Holdings on site with Nick Langley and colleagues from Hollybrook. Picture: Havering Council

Meet the pubs staying shut on ‘Super Saturday’

The Thatched House in Upminster doesn't have an opening date yet. Picture: Google

Two police officers punched and spat at in Raphael Park

Met Police officers were punched and spat at in Raphael Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

150 free places for London boxing community to join online KO Racism workshops

Kick-Out Racism (Pic: England Boxing)

Essex League confirm July 18 start

Stumps are put in place ready for play (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Upminster relishing return of Windmill Whack

Terry Wyatt and Rob Mack during the 2019 Windmill Whack at Upminster

Thompson enjoys good test ahead of British Touring Car Championship

Bobby Thompson in action at Snetterton (pic Jakob Ebrey Photography)

Havering students chosen for Eton scholarships

Eren Bozacigurbuz. Picture: Royal Liberty School