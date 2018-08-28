Search

Sir Alastair Cook: career in numbers

PUBLISHED: 08:30 31 December 2018

England's Alastair Cook during his final Test match at The Kia Oval (pic Adam Davy/PA)

England's Alastair Cook during his final Test match at The Kia Oval (pic Adam Davy/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Sir Alastair Cook retired from Test cricket in style in 2018 with a century in his final England innings at The Oval against India.

The former captain was awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours and will continue to play for home county Essex in 2019.

Here is a look at Cook’s career in numbers:

161 Cook’s appearance at the Oval means he finishes his career with 161 Test caps.

12,472 Test runs, Cook overtook Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara during his century at the Oval to move up to fifth in the all-time world list headed by India’s Little Master Sachin Tendulkar with 15,921.

45.35 Cook’s Test batting average after his final game.

294 Cook’s career-best score, against India at Edgbaston in 2011 when England went to number one in the world Test rankings. Typically, Cook was more concerned afterwards with the six runs he did not score rather than all the ones he did.

33 Test centuries, a record for an Englishman, the last coming in his final Test. Five of those are double-hundreds, including three of his last six tons.

37,308 Minutes he batted for in Test cricket.

2 The number of innings he needed to record his first Test hundred. He made an unbeaten 104 at the second time of asking on debut against India in Nagpur – after 60 at his first attempt.

6,000 His journey, in miles, flying over three continents from an A tour in the Caribbean at 24 hours’ notice to fill in as an emergency replacement batsman in that first Test.

35 The number of innings without a century during Cook’s uncharacteristic drought between May 2013 and March 2015.

59 The number of Tests in which Cook was England captain.

14 Cook’s age when he made a century as a guest, making up the numbers for the MCC, against his own Bedford School team.

4 Cook’s Ashes series wins, including two as captain.

766 Runs scored in 2010-11 Ashes series, when England won 3-1 in Australia – the only series win Down Under since the 1986-87 series.

92 One-day internationals played by Cook, with five centuries and 19 fifties. He also played four Twenty20 internationals.

