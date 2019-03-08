SNEL Premier: Winter inspires Brentwood to win at Hornchurch, Wanstead remain in second

Brentwood showed their Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division title credentials on Saturday with a five-wicket win away to champions Hornchurch after another Nick Winter masterclass.

The Australian picked up seven wickets to go past 50 for the season and earn Aaron West's team a superb victory on the road.

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon lost the toss and saw his side put into bat first and they were quickly in trouble.

None of the top six made it into double figures with Winter and Ben Allison (2-20) causing havoc at Harrow Lodge Park.

Jas Bassan tried to hold an end and made it up to 14 off 22 balls, but Charlie Griffiths (1-3) soon got rid of him.

Winter had already snapped up six scalps by this point and added another to finish with 7-33 from 9.3 overs.

The Australian dismissed Ronnie Saunders, Merv Westfield and Zeeshan Khan for ducks and extras with 16 was Hornchurch's top score in an overall total of 59.

Gordon's team only used up 18.2 overs, but made a fight of things in the field and had Brentwood 4-2 after Mehad Khan dismissed Essex staffer Will Buttleman and Guy Balmford in quick succession.

Home captain Gordon got rid of opposition skipper West cheaply and Khan (3-24) had Joe Buttleman caught to raise hope of an astonishing win.

Yet Brentwood number four Jack Hebron showed his class to stick around and keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Even when Gordon (2-11) had James Redwood out lbw to leave the visitors 34-5, Hebron remained calm and saw the away side over the line with an unbeaten 39 off 67 balls, including five fours and a single six.

Brentwood claimed 20 points to remain top with 130 overall but Hornchurch have now dropped to fifth with 81.

*Wanstead remain on the coattails of the leaders in second spot after a comprehensive victory at Buckhurst Hill by five wickets on Saturday.

Joe Ellis-Grewal won the toss and field first and the hosts were reduced to 49-6 after excellent work by Bradley De Villiers (3-25) and Zain Shahzad (4-12).

Daniel Parkinson (44) and Saihaj Jasap (32) staged a recovery, but Aron Nijjar (1-26) dismissed the former and Mo Fayyaz Khan (1-30) picked up a wicket to bowl Hill out for 122 with 16 balls of the innings left.

Wanstead remained ahead of the eight ball in the chase with Naivedyam Dwivedi (19) and Shahzad (27) putting on almost 50 for the first wicket.

Feroze Khushi (11) and Bilal Patel (18) failed to kick on after starts, but number five Tom Cummins scored close to a run-a-ball 24, with two fours and one six, to ensure the Herons secured a five-wicket win to remain second in the table.

*Ilford's inconsistent form continued with a heavy defeat at home to newly promoted Belhus at Valentines Park.

The visitors won the toss and decided to bat first and didn't need long to reach three figures with away captain Danny Joyce in good form on his way to 49 before Mohammad Ahktar (2-60) claimed his wicket.

Ryan Wells managed to pass fifty, but Akash Raji (1-56) dismissed him and yet Joe Joyce showed his quality with an unbeaten 93 off 74 balls to help Belhus post 292-4 off 50 overs.

It proved far too many runs for Ilford, who lost Hamza Muhammad early, but saw Raji hit 27 at the top of the order.

Harsh Kumar (12), Ahktar (11) and stand-in skipper Haaris Ayub (17) made starts, but were unable to kick on.

Wicket-keeper Talha Mumtaz impressed and top scored with 40 off 56 balls, but Ilford were soon all out for 155 with 10 overs left to stay bottom of the table.