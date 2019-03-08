SNEL Division One: Upminster suffer defeat, Harold Wood win again, Shenfield lose for second time

Upminster's winning streak comes to and end, Harold Wood beat Southend-on-Sea & EMT, Woodford Wells fall short and Hutton claim victory in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One.

Upminster failed to make it three wins in a row in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One as they were well beaten by Fives and Heronians.

Captain Oliver Peck opted for Upminster to bat first but Shafiq Rahman was out on the first ball he faced after being caught by Ben Britton from a Abdul Ameer ball.

Number two batsman James Evans hit 52 and Shahbaz Butt reached 43 but only Farid Butt (14) could reach double figures out of the remaining batsmen.

Captain Jake Poulter (38-4) and Abdul Ameer (27-3) took seven wickets between them, with Upminster finishing on 138 all out after 33 overs of a possible 50.

Bradley Copper made a fine start to Fives and Heronians' batting, hitting 62 not out, before Louis Pickering dismissed Terry Ballard and Rohan Qureshi thanks to catches from Farid Butt and Harry Jenkins.

But Poulter hit 57 off 70 balls to see complete the chase, with his side finishing on 140-2 after 27.2 overs.

Harold Wood picked up another victory in their pursuit of the title, beating Southend-on-Sea & EMT.

Southend batted first but could never get going, with Sadaif Mehdi picking up six wickets as they were bowled all out for 90.

Harold Wood only needed a low score and got there after 19.1 overs, with Maruf Chowdhury, Hamzah Ikram and Juwel Roy all hitting 15 on the way to victory.

Woodford Wells fell well short in their game against Colchester and East Essex.

Wells won the toss and elected to field but could not prevent number one batsman Joe MacGregor hitting 111 before eventually being caught by Andrew Gibbon off a Mitchell Todd ball.

Denson Narayan entered at number five and also hit a century, reaching 113 not out off just 59 balls, and they finished on 316-4.

Woodford Wells started their batting slowly but Mitchell Todd and Hugo Blogg gave their side a glimmer of hope, both hitting 59 each.

Connor Caplan reached 25 but some excellent bowling from Harry McBrearty (40-4) and Darren Eckford (40-2) helped bowl Woodford all out for 201.

Shenfield fell to their second defeat of the season, and second in a row, against Gidea Park & Romford.

After opting to bat first, all but one of the Shenfield batsmen hit double figures, with notable scores from Jack Potticary (36), Chris Sains (37) and Tom Ballington (37).

Captain Roy Smith 66 runs before he was caught by Umar Ayub off a Sam Hewitt ball and Shenfield finished on 281-6.

Gidea Park & Romford needed a strong start and Sam Hewitt gave them exactly that, hitting 107 before he was caught by Charlie Haddon off a Haris Mahmood ball.

That was despite Umar Ayub being dismissed on the first ball he faced.

Ubaid Kiani (21) and Harry Phillips (90) added to the total before being caught and Umaad Sultan hit 15 to see his side over the line with almost eight overs to spare.

Hutton picked up a win against Loughton, largely thanks to the efforts of Vivian Paver who hit 163 not out off 161 balls.

Joseph Parry reached 83 before he was bowled by Jordan Ramsden and Cameron Tredgett added another 10.

Loughton made a good go of the chase, with Bilaal Anwar hitting 47 and Bilal Butt ending on 73.

But after a large batting score, Parry also claimed six wickets to bowl their opponents out for 263 after 47 overs.