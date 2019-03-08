Shenfield skipper expects interesting final day

Shenfield captain Roy Smith is expecting an interesting final day of the season as three teams are still fighting for promotion in Shepherd Neame Essex Division One.

Smith and his side will welcome promotion rivals Woodford Wells to Chelmsford Road for a match that could determine who go up to the Premier Division.

Although experienced skipper Smith insists his side haven't really performed well enough throughout the campaign to deserve promotion.

"It's going to be an interesting day; obviously there are a couple of other sides that can leapfrog both of us as well to get promoted.

"It will be interesting to see who get to choose to bat first and who performs on the day so it should be exciting.

"To be fair though I don't think we deserve to be in that top two as we stand as I don't think we've played good enough cricket.

"At the end of the day if we're not in the top two I won't be overly disappointed if we had played well and been unlucky we'd be gutted.

"We've not been good enough in certain games so whatever the situation is, it will be a pleasant surprise if we do finish second."

The former Hornchurch treble-winner also doesn't like the fact teams will be checking in on others through play cricket and feels it takes the excitement out of the matches.

"Its frustrating people can see how the games are going, years ago you had to wait until after the game, I do think it kills the excitement a bit."

They head into the clash on the back of a draw with Gidea Park & Romford which captain Smith felt was a dull contest.

"It was a bit frustrating, Gidea Park made no effort what so ever to go for it, despite the situation they're in.

"If you looked at it before the game both side's needed to win but there attitude was to not lose the game which I don't understand.

"We tried to keep it open, tossed it up, tried to give them some runs to try make it interesting but in the end we couldn't get those last few wickets.

"Baring in mind we had three of our better bowlers missing, no Monty, no Jack Plom and no Tom Ballington."

He was however keen to praise Khalil Muhammad scored 113 runs and picked up three wickets.

"He played well, we pushed him up the order to three just because he is a left-handed and we wanted to try something different because we're not really been clicking, and it paid off."