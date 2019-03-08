Shenfield skipper Smith wants his side to knuckle down

Roy Smith (L) of Shenfield congratulates Jack Kliber (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield captain Roy Smith says they must knuckle down to bring an end to their four game losing run this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

Experienced batsman Smith and his side will welcome Upminster to Chelmsford Road on Saturday for their Shepherd Neame Essex Division One clash.

Despite slipping down to fifth in recent weeks after winning their opening six fixtures, skipper Smith remains confident of getting back in the promotion hunt.

"We've got to knuckle down again and hopefully get back on track with two home games coming up starting this Saturday," Smith said.

"We just need to get one win then get on another run of maybe four or five wins on the spin to try finish in that top two."

The former Hornchurch captain insists they must not underestimate eighth-place Upminster as on their day they can beat anyone.

"Everyone does tend to beat each other in this division, you just don't know, it only takes two or three guys to perform on the day then you'll win the game.

"We definitely won't underestimate them as they've got some good players and we're expecting a tough game."

Although Smith does want his side to concentrate on their own performances and post a big score which they've failed to do in recent matches.

"They've got some consistent performers, but we need to concentrate on our game, and get some runs on the board to post a nice big score if we can win the toss.

"Everyone is in decent nick, confidence isn't a problem, and it's just performing on the day.

"We've got to concentrate and enjoying batting out of the middle, that's the way you score runs."

Shenfield head into the clash on the back of a 106 run defeat to Harold Wood but captain Smith thinks they must that match behind them due to such tricky conditions.

"We started off really well and was happy to bowl first, Charlie Haddon bowled really well, then we just let it slip for the last 15 overs.

"Little bit sloppy in the field and a bit of ill discipline with the bowling to let them get away with a lot of runs down the order.

"We should have kept them to 160 maybe 170.

"Batting wise, the wicket was shocking, probably the worst wicket we've played on this year.

"It deteriorated after the break and it was very difficult to bat on."