Shenfield captain Smith delighted with performance from Kliber

Roy Smith (L) of Shenfield congratulates Jack Kliber

Shenfield captain Roy Smith praised match-winning knock from former captain Jack Kliber as they sealed a 60 run win over Southend-on-Sea.

Southend won the toss and elected to field first where Shenfield managed to reach 208-9 in their 50 overs.

And skipper Smith was quick to praise the impact of Kliber who top scored with 51 runs while Jack Potticary also managed 46.

"Tricky conditions, we had bad weather all week so it was hard to get the covers on, we lost the toss and got stuck in.

"It was difficult, Southend bowled quite well and it took us a little while to adapt to the conditions, but Jack Kliber played a brilliant innings.

"It was a very mature knock which at the end of the game you looked at and realised it was a match-winning knock.

"He has worked hard over the years, he was captain for eight years, and it's good now that he's got his child on the way and he can just relax and enjoy it.

"He plays a big part in this team and it's great to have those sorts of experienced guys with us."

Shenfield then managed to bowl their opponents out for 148 in reply in the space of 45 overs.

Tom Ballington (3-23), Monty Panesar (2-10), Jack Plom (2-22), David Hickey (2-22), and Charlie Haddon (1-49) all chipped in.

"We had Kark (Alex Karkoski) missing this week and he's been important for us, but the others stepped up, Monty bowled absolutely magnificent.

"He was turning the ball so much the batters couldn't get on it; he bowled 9 over for 10 overs on a slow wicket."