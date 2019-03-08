Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Shenfield captain Smith delighted with performance from Kliber

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 June 2019

Roy Smith (L) of Shenfield congratulates Jack Kliber (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Roy Smith (L) of Shenfield congratulates Jack Kliber (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield captain Roy Smith praised match-winning knock from former captain Jack Kliber as they sealed a 60 run win over Southend-on-Sea.

Southend won the toss and elected to field first where Shenfield managed to reach 208-9 in their 50 overs.

And skipper Smith was quick to praise the impact of Kliber who top scored with 51 runs while Jack Potticary also managed 46.

"Tricky conditions, we had bad weather all week so it was hard to get the covers on, we lost the toss and got stuck in.

"It was difficult, Southend bowled quite well and it took us a little while to adapt to the conditions, but Jack Kliber played a brilliant innings.

You may also want to watch:

"It was a very mature knock which at the end of the game you looked at and realised it was a match-winning knock.

"He has worked hard over the years, he was captain for eight years, and it's good now that he's got his child on the way and he can just relax and enjoy it.

"He plays a big part in this team and it's great to have those sorts of experienced guys with us."

Shenfield then managed to bowl their opponents out for 148 in reply in the space of 45 overs.

Tom Ballington (3-23), Monty Panesar (2-10), Jack Plom (2-22), David Hickey (2-22), and Charlie Haddon (1-49) all chipped in.

"We had Kark (Alex Karkoski) missing this week and he's been important for us, but the others stepped up, Monty bowled absolutely magnificent.

"He was turning the ball so much the batters couldn't get on it; he bowled 9 over for 10 overs on a slow wicket."

Most Read

Rush Green Road in Romford shut after crash ‘resulting from emergency services incident’

Rush Green Road in Romford has been shut in both directions. Picture: Google

Police officer injured in Romford after attempting to stop driver of stolen car

A police officer was injured in Romford trying to detain the driver of a stolen car. Picture: Google

Gallows Corner crash: Woman airlifted to hospital after she is hit by car

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Romford

Police officers were called to Brentwod Road, near the junction with Kyme Road, at 10.33pm on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

Romford anti-violent crime operation: Reporter joins police on patrol targeting offenders coming into Havering

The Romford town centre police team used a knife arch outside the McDonalds in The Brewery on Thursday, June 13. Picture: April Roach

Most Read

Rush Green Road in Romford shut after crash ‘resulting from emergency services incident’

Rush Green Road in Romford has been shut in both directions. Picture: Google

Police officer injured in Romford after attempting to stop driver of stolen car

A police officer was injured in Romford trying to detain the driver of a stolen car. Picture: Google

Gallows Corner crash: Woman airlifted to hospital after she is hit by car

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Romford

Police officers were called to Brentwod Road, near the junction with Kyme Road, at 10.33pm on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

Romford anti-violent crime operation: Reporter joins police on patrol targeting offenders coming into Havering

The Romford town centre police team used a knife arch outside the McDonalds in The Brewery on Thursday, June 13. Picture: April Roach

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Gordon pleased to set two new records at Hornchurch

Billy Gordon in front of the scoreboard after scoring 212 for Hornchurch against Paragon to register the highest ever score for the club

Shenfield captain Smith delighted with performance from Kliber

Roy Smith (L) of Shenfield congratulates Jack Kliber (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Over 30 Havering joggers take part in third ELVIS race

Havering '‘90 Joggers members took part in the third race of the East London V Interclub Series (ELVIS). Picture: Havering ’90 Joggers

Brentwood skipper full of praise for Allison and Winter in Hornchurch win

B Allison of Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

Comedian Jimmy Car stars in MLB London series

Jimmy Carr poses with a baseball bat (Pic: CSM Sport & Entertainment)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists