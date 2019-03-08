Shenfield skipper Smith eager to continue impressive form

Chris Sains, Monty Panesar and Roy Smith ahead of their win over Fives

Shenfield captain Roy Smith is eager to continue impressive start to the 2019 season as they head into the one-day fixtures this weekend.

Smith and his side will welcome Southend-on-Sea to Chelmsford Road on Saturday as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Shepherd Neame Essex Division One table.

They managed to win all five of their timed fixtures and the skipper is confident a good run in the next format can put them in a good position ahead of the final few fixtures.

"Hopefully we can get a little run in the 50/50's as well," Smith said.

"If we could win six or seven out of the nine of those then it would put us in a comfortable position going into the last four of the timed games.

"That will be the key as if we can do that then it will pull us a bit clear at the top."

He did however say they can't underestimate their opponents Southend who currently sit second from bottom in the league.

"They might be down the bottom and they've lost a few players this year, but all the sides on their day are all capable of turning up and beating you, so you can't underestimate anyone."

The former Hornchurch batsman is confident in his bowling unit's ability after their impressive form throughout the campaign.

"We seem to have all corners covered, pacer up front, we've got a left-arm spinner in Monty Panesar, Charlie Haddon and Jack Karkoski who can nip it about with a keeper standing up which is always difficult to face."

The captain is equally confident in his batting line-up especially after witnessing them bat first for the first time this season.

But he says they can all take inspiration from Chris Sains who scored 100 as they cruised to a 217 run victory over Fives & Heronians.

"The only problem is that was the first time we've batted first this year in the league and managed to have 49 overs to bat.

"Sainsy (Chris Sains) proved if you have the right mindset, it doesn't matter if you're batting every week, as long as you're doing your practice and having your thrown downs before the game you're alright.

"It's not down to batting every week, it's about your frame of mind and he proved that on Saturday."