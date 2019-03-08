Shenfield skipper Smith confident in squad's ability

Jack Potticary of Shenfield raises his bat to celebrate reaching his fifty during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield captain Roy Smith says his side can blow anyone away given their recent performances in Shepherd Neame Essex Division One, writes Jacob Ranson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Smith and his side will welcome newly-promoted Loughton to Chelmsford Road on Saturday as they look to continue their 100 per cent record in the league.

They currently sit third in the league table - despite winning all three of their fixtures so far this campaign.

But skipper Smith feels this is just the start of his squad coming together as his batting line-up includes talents such as Haris Mahmood, Jack Potticary, Ryan Plom, Ollie Ekers, Jack Kliber and Chris Sains.

"We've got so much firepower now, the way Haris and Potticary play, we're just absolutely blowing attacks part," said Smith.

"I think we finished with plenty of time in hand and only two wickets down last weekend against Hutton.

You may also want to watch:

"A solid start always comes in handy, which we got from Ryan Plom and Ollie Ekers. They got off to a solid start and if we ever do need to up the tempo we've got the guys coming in behind them to do that job."

The experienced batsman is also pleased with his bowling unit with former England Test spinner Monty Panesar, Tom Ballington, Jack Plom and Alex Karkoski all picking up huge wickets in recent matches.

"We're getting there, slowly as a team, we now know when the best time is to use bowlers and we're get the fielding right," added Smith. "It's time to come together now."

An Essex League treble winner with Hornchurch last year, Smithm insists they must not take Loughton lightly, although their opponents have failed to win a league fixture yet this term.

"Loughton have come up, but we must take every game the same," he said. "We've got to concentrate on our performances and we know if we reach the levels we can I don't think we'll lose many games this year."

Shenfield will be keen to get back to winning ways after crashing of the Dukes Essex T20 competition.

They picked up a seven-wicket win over local rivals Hutton but then lost to Premier Division outfit Wanstead & Snaresbrook by 33 runs at Overton Drive on Bank Holiday Monday.