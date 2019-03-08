Search

Shenfield skipper Smith pleased to earn bragging rights on Hutton

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 May 2019

Roy Smith (L) and Monty Panesar of Shenfield during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019

Roy Smith (L) and Monty Panesar of Shenfield during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield captain Roy Smith very pleased as his side earnt the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One derby bragging rights with an eight-wicket win at Hutton.

Captain Smith put the home side into bat after winning the toss and saw Alex Karkoski and Jack Plom have success with the new ball to reduce them to 56-3, of which Bhajandip Singh Purewal made 36 off 26 balls.

Hutton skipper Julian Whetstone (20) fell to Tom Ballington but Alex Tredgett held firm as wickets continued to fall.

Tredgett made 63 off 80 balls, including a six and seven fours, before he was run out by Ballington, with Monty Panesar (3-29) and Karkoski (3-86) combining to wrap up the innings on 200 in the 47th over.

"Saturday went well for us, they left a bit of grass on the wicket, so we thought we'd stick them in and they got off to a half decent start.

"Jack Plom he raced in and bowled brilliant, bent his back and bowled at a good pace, and got their Aussie out with a short ball.

"Monty then come on and tied them up, he just bowled absolutely beautifully and didn't bowl a bad ball.

"He built the pressure up and we managed to restrict them for 200."

Ryan Plom (30) and Ollie Ekers (48) put on 80 for the first Shenfield wicket, before falling to Vivian Paver and Connor Whestone respectively in quick succession.

Haris Mahmood (41 not out) hit three sixes and a four in a 117-run stand with Jack Potticary, who smacked five sixes and six fours to finish unbeaten on 78 from just 58 balls as the visitors reached their target in the 41st over.

Shenfield crashed out of the T20 cup competition on Bank Holiday Monday after picking up a seven wicket win over Hutton in their first match - they did however lose out by 33 runs to Premier Division outfit Wanstead & Snaresbrook at Overton Drive.

But skipper Smith is taking the positives out of it including 17-year-old Tom Ballington picking up five wickets against Hutton in the first clash.

"Winning the Hutton game was still important to win, so that was pleasing, and it was quite comfortable.

"17-year-old Tom Ballington picked up five wickets with a hat-trick against Hutton.

"The big challenge was obviously going to be Wanstead on their own turf, which is always difficult, but they're beatable.

"Unfortunately Wanstead played a little bit better than us, although it was do able, just a couple of inexperienced moments in the field let them get away.

"Batting was always going to be hard, we keep losing wickets, which was a shame but with a couple overs to go we were still in the game.

"Jack Plom batted brilliant for his 50 odd and almost got us over the line."

Arrests made after two men are stabbed in Romford

Police have made arrests after two men were stabbed in Eastern Avenue, Romford on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Google Maps

Festival-goers complain of long queues at Upminster’s We Are FSTVL

Frustrated festival goers have complained following reports of stampedes and three hour long queues to get into this year’s We Are FSTVL in Upminster. Picture: April Roach

How did Havering vote in the European Elections 2019?

Voter turnout in Havering for the European Elections 2019 was 37pc. Picture: Rui Vieira

Firefighters spend four hours tackling blaze at Romford shop after discarded cigarette sets rubbish on fire

Firefighters spent four hours tackling the blaze in London Road on Friday night. Picture: Kayleigh Walker

Jordan Douherty murder: 17-year-old sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for killing boy by Collier Row community centre

Jordan Douherty. Picture: Met Police

Shenfield skipper Smith pleased to earn bragging rights on Hutton

Roy Smith (L) and Monty Panesar of Shenfield during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019

