Shenfield skipper Smith pleased to earn bragging rights on Hutton

Roy Smith (L) and Monty Panesar of Shenfield during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield captain Roy Smith very pleased as his side earnt the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One derby bragging rights with an eight-wicket win at Hutton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Captain Smith put the home side into bat after winning the toss and saw Alex Karkoski and Jack Plom have success with the new ball to reduce them to 56-3, of which Bhajandip Singh Purewal made 36 off 26 balls.

Hutton skipper Julian Whetstone (20) fell to Tom Ballington but Alex Tredgett held firm as wickets continued to fall.

Tredgett made 63 off 80 balls, including a six and seven fours, before he was run out by Ballington, with Monty Panesar (3-29) and Karkoski (3-86) combining to wrap up the innings on 200 in the 47th over.

"Saturday went well for us, they left a bit of grass on the wicket, so we thought we'd stick them in and they got off to a half decent start.

"Jack Plom he raced in and bowled brilliant, bent his back and bowled at a good pace, and got their Aussie out with a short ball.

"Monty then come on and tied them up, he just bowled absolutely beautifully and didn't bowl a bad ball.

"He built the pressure up and we managed to restrict them for 200."

You may also want to watch:

Ryan Plom (30) and Ollie Ekers (48) put on 80 for the first Shenfield wicket, before falling to Vivian Paver and Connor Whestone respectively in quick succession.

Haris Mahmood (41 not out) hit three sixes and a four in a 117-run stand with Jack Potticary, who smacked five sixes and six fours to finish unbeaten on 78 from just 58 balls as the visitors reached their target in the 41st over.

Shenfield crashed out of the T20 cup competition on Bank Holiday Monday after picking up a seven wicket win over Hutton in their first match - they did however lose out by 33 runs to Premier Division outfit Wanstead & Snaresbrook at Overton Drive.

But skipper Smith is taking the positives out of it including 17-year-old Tom Ballington picking up five wickets against Hutton in the first clash.

"Winning the Hutton game was still important to win, so that was pleasing, and it was quite comfortable.

"17-year-old Tom Ballington picked up five wickets with a hat-trick against Hutton.

"The big challenge was obviously going to be Wanstead on their own turf, which is always difficult, but they're beatable.

"Unfortunately Wanstead played a little bit better than us, although it was do able, just a couple of inexperienced moments in the field let them get away.

"Batting was always going to be hard, we keep losing wickets, which was a shame but with a couple overs to go we were still in the game.

"Jack Plom batted brilliant for his 50 odd and almost got us over the line."