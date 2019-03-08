Shenfield skipper confident spinners will win Hutton tie

Tom Ballington of Shenfield hits out against Upminster (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield captain Roy Smith feels it will be a day for the spinners when they host local rivals Hutton this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack Kliber of Shenfield hits out against Upminster (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Jack Kliber of Shenfield hits out against Upminster (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Smith's side will welcome their promotion rivals to Chelmsford Road on Saturday after a week of record-breaking heat.

And the experienced skipper knows the conditions will play into the spinners hands so he is happy for former England bowler Monty Panesar to be returning to the line-up.

"We want to look ahead, it looks like it's going to be dry, so spinners should come into the game a bit more now," Smith said.

"We've got Monty back this week and now the World Cup is over, he has been very busy the last five weeks being at the matches and advertising his book.

"Now that's over he can concentrate on his cricket, get back to his best and help us win some games."

The former Hornchurch captain says they want to continue having the local bragging rights after already beating their opponents Hutton twice this campaign.

You may also want to watch:

"It's a local derby that always makes it an interesting one, we beat them at their place, and we beat them in the T20 so we know a bit about them."

But he also knows they must win as many fixtures as possible now to get themselves back in the Shepherd Neame Essex Division One promotion places after finally bringing a four game losing run to an end with a 12 run victory over Upminster.

"We've just got to keep raising our games and reach the levels we want to be, and try scraping into that top two.

"At one time I was thinking it wasn't going to happen, but the lads stuck to their jobs well, and we bowled really well as a unit which showed."

Shenfield reached a score of 203 all out thanks to the partnership of Jack Kliber (59) and Tom Ballington (67) before bowling out Upminster for 193.

Skipper Smith heaped praise of former skipper Kliber and youngster Ballington for their display that won them the match.

"It was an unbelievable partnership by the pair of them, they basically single-handily helped us win the game to be fair.

"To get us the situation we was in, it was brilliant from them, as Louis Pickering and John Curtis bowled extremely well.

"The pair of them managed to see them off and then we tucked into their changed bowlers.