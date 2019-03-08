Shenfield captain Smith delighted with season opening win

New Shenfield captain Roy Smith was delighted with his young squad's sold team performance in season opening victory over Harold Wood.

Skipper Smith put Harold Wood into bat and saw visiting openers Frankie Jacobs and Hafiz Yawar Afzal both run out cheaply to leave them 9-2.

Visiting skipper Craig Perrin was dismissed for a duck by Jack Plom (2-35) to make it 13-3, with Shahbaz Khan (24) trapped lbw by the Essex youngster with the total on 46.

Maruf Chowdhury fell to Alex Karkoski, before Hamzah Ikram became the first of four victims for former England Test spinner Monty Panesar, having hit two sixes and three fours in his 41 off 46 balls.

Panesar took a catch off the bowling of Karkoski (2-42) to dismiss Juwel Roy to make it 90-7, before claiming Craig Sampson as his second wicket.

Taqi Abbas hit four sixes in his 34 off 26 balls, before also falling to Panesar, who wrapped up the innings on 142 to finish with 4-37.

"It was a good team performance, after winning the toss, we stuck them in and it's probably always best to field first.

"But at the time it's very difficult when you've got to field and bowl on a slippery surface.

"I thought the guys who bowled stuck to their task extremely well."

"Charlie Haddon bowled a strong breeze uphill and done a decent job for us, nine overs for low 20's.

"Jack Plom bowled a brisk spell, nicked us a couple early wickets, and Monty came up trumps and he was even a little bit unlucky as he could have got five or six wickets.

"As a unit they all done extremely well, we couldn't fault them, conditions were very tricky as well."

Shenfield openers Jack Potticary and James Klibert fell to Khan and Chowdhury respectively to lave the home side 33-2, but Haris Mahmood hit eight fours in his 40 off 39 balls and shared 60 for the third wicket with Smith.

Tom Ballington then added an unbroken 50 for the fourth wicket with Smith, who finished unbeaten on 50 from 70 balls after hitting a six and six fours.

"Both Jack's got us off to a decent start, but batting was tricky it was very sticky, they got a couple of good balls which was unfortunate.

"Harris batted really well and positive, got us nearly there, and I dug in and assessed the situation and tried to remember how you play on these wickets again.

"If you let them bowl to you in them conditions you get a good ball, so that's what I tried to do, and myself and young Tom Ballington finished it off."