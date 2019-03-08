Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harold Wood captain Perrin losing the toss cost them at Shenfield

PUBLISHED: 13:00 16 May 2019

Shahbaz Khan of Harold Wood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Shahbaz Khan of Harold Wood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin says being put into bat first in wet conditions cost his side as they suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Shenfield on the opening day.

Although the skipper was quick to praise their opponents and admit they deserved to come away with the victory.

"It was not ideal, the weather obviously didn't help, it made our task particularly difficult after losing the toss," Perrin said.

"Don't get me wrong the best team won on the day, but that certainly had a baring on the outcome of the match, and it's always going to be difficult for us to win from that point.

"Without being bitter the toss certainly played a big part in the game."

He heaped praise on Roy Smith's side that includes the likes of former England man Monty Panesar and youngsters Jack Plom and Jack Potticary to name a few.

You may also want to watch:

"They've got some good players and I'm sure they'll do very well this season, the better team on the day won, but shoe on the other foot and say we bowled first I'm fairly confident we would have came out on top.

"It is what it is and hopefully we'll get our own back in the return fixture."

The batsman says his side have taken plenty of positives away from the encounter at Chelmsford Road.

"We didn't come away completely negative, we picked up a fair few bonus points, which will come in handy I'm sure.

"We're relatively pleased with what we done, we lost a few early wickets, and then the game was shorten after that.

"We recovered to close to a semi reasonable score, it was always going to be tough for it to be enough, but we picked up early wickets and threatened to get involved.

"They batted well and saw the game out with a couple overs to spare.

"There were positives to take."

Most Read

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering following police raids on homes in Romford and Ilford

A 25-year-old woman from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering following a 'complex operation' that saw search warrants executed in Ilford and Romford. Picture: Met Police

Havering’s rogue landlords fined almost £400,000 in first year of licensing scheme

Havering Town Hall

Most Read

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering following police raids on homes in Romford and Ilford

A 25-year-old woman from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering following a 'complex operation' that saw search warrants executed in Ilford and Romford. Picture: Met Police

Havering’s rogue landlords fined almost £400,000 in first year of licensing scheme

Havering Town Hall

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Wood captain Perrin losing the toss cost them at Shenfield

Shahbaz Khan of Harold Wood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch re-sign eight ahead of new season

George Saunders of Hornchurch during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Havering 90 Joggers help out at Halstead Marathon

Havering 90 Joggers at Halstead Marathon (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Romford boxers impress on club show against fine foes from Denmark and Iceland

Romford's Paul Claydon celebrates his win

Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists