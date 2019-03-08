Harold Wood captain Perrin losing the toss cost them at Shenfield

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin says being put into bat first in wet conditions cost his side as they suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Shenfield on the opening day.

Although the skipper was quick to praise their opponents and admit they deserved to come away with the victory.

"It was not ideal, the weather obviously didn't help, it made our task particularly difficult after losing the toss," Perrin said.

"Don't get me wrong the best team won on the day, but that certainly had a baring on the outcome of the match, and it's always going to be difficult for us to win from that point.

"Without being bitter the toss certainly played a big part in the game."

He heaped praise on Roy Smith's side that includes the likes of former England man Monty Panesar and youngsters Jack Plom and Jack Potticary to name a few.

"They've got some good players and I'm sure they'll do very well this season, the better team on the day won, but shoe on the other foot and say we bowled first I'm fairly confident we would have came out on top.

"It is what it is and hopefully we'll get our own back in the return fixture."

The batsman says his side have taken plenty of positives away from the encounter at Chelmsford Road.

"We didn't come away completely negative, we picked up a fair few bonus points, which will come in handy I'm sure.

"We're relatively pleased with what we done, we lost a few early wickets, and then the game was shorten after that.

"We recovered to close to a semi reasonable score, it was always going to be tough for it to be enough, but we picked up early wickets and threatened to get involved.

"They batted well and saw the game out with a couple overs to spare.

"There were positives to take."