Harold Wood captain Perrin looks to set platform at Shenfield

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin is keen to set a platform for the season in their Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One opener against Shenfield.

Perrin and his side will head to Chelmsford Road to take on relegated Shenfield on Saturday as they look to get off to a strong start against a potential promotion rival.

And the skipper says his squad are looking forward to getting the campaign underway.

"We're very keen to get started, it's a long season, but everyone wants to get off to a good start," Perrin said.

"This weekend can kind of set a platform for the rest of the season, so it's important we start well. It doesn't matter whether we win or lose as long as we have a good performance."

Batsman Perrin knows Roy Smith's side will be strong and believes it will be a good indicator of where his squad are to start the season.

"They're rumoured to be pretty strong, so it will be nice to test us and see where we are as a team as well," added Perrin.

"We think we're going to be quite competitive this season, so there is no better way to start than playing against one of the other better sides in the league.

"We'll go there with a positive attitude, it's 11 versus 11 and whoever plays better on the day is going to win.

"I'm sure they will fancy their chances as much as we fancy ours. Hopefully it's a great game of cricket and the best team wins."

Perrin did however reveal he is unsure of what additions Shenfield have made since dropping out of the Premier Division last summer.

"I'm not too sure who they've got, I'm sure some of the boys know more than me," he added.

"We've heard various rumours that Monty Panesar is joining them, but we can only see who turns up on the day.

"You can only play the ball coming down on you and the batsman in front of you. You can only concentrate on your own performances."

Wood sealed a victory over Upminster in the first round of the Essex League Cup before crashing out to Premier Division side Brentwood in the second round last weekend.

Perrin said: "We've seen where our strengths and weaknesses lie. We've got a couple players who are back from breaks this week, so we should be even stronger."