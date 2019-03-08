Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Shenfield captain Smith says Gidea Park deserved the victory

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 04 July 2019

Jack Kliber of Shenfield hits out (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jack Kliber of Shenfield hits out (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield skipper Roy Smith gives credit to opponents Gidea Park & Romford for a deserved victory over his side.

They fell to a second consecutive defeat against the strugglers in their Shepherd Neame Essex Division One clash.

After opting to bat first, all but one of the Shenfield batsmen hit double figures, with notable scores from Jack Potticary (36), Chris Sains (37) and Tom Ballington (37).

Captain Smith 66 runs before he was caught by Umar Ayub off a Sam Hewitt ball and Shenfield finished on 281-6.

And the former Hornchurch says he always felt they didn't post enough runs to win the fixture.

"Very disappointed, we won the toss and batted first which was pleasing, but hats off to Gidea Park as they played better than us on the day.

You may also want to watch:

"We didn't post enough runs on our ground, which is quite a small ground, and we need to get extra runs because of the short boundaries.

"281 is probably a bit under par, I would have been a lot happier if we got over that 300 mark, but unfortunately we just fell short of that.

"We're getting starts but not going on, it's happened a few times in the last few weeks."

Gidea Park & Romford needed a strong start and Sam Hewitt gave them exactly that, hitting 107 before he was caught by Charlie Haddon off a Haris Mahmood ball.

That was despite Umar Ayub being dismissed on the first ball he faced.

Ubaid Kiani (21) and Harry Phillips (90) added to the total before being caught and Umaad Sultan hit 15 to see his side over the line with almost eight overs to spare.

"The guy from Gidea Park Hewitt batted unbelievable, I don't think he'll play another knock like that, he just whacked everything from ball one.

"He'll only do that once a season and it happened to be against us."

Most Read

Body found in Bedfords Park confirmed as former missing man from Hertfordshire

Greg Turner. Picture: Havering MPS

Residents move into new and improved Harold Hill council housing development

Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil received the keys from cllr Robert Benham to move into one of the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council

A127 Hornchurch crash: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

Emergency services were called to reports a motorbike collided with a car on the A127 Southend Arterial Road on Wednesday, July 3. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch High School wins two Havering teaching awards

Val Masson shows off the hard-earned teaching awards at Hornchurch High School. Picture: Hornchurch High School

Residents to protest outside Havering Town Hall against new car park fees

Residents will stage a protest in the car park by Romford town hall on Wednesday July 10. Picture: Des Blenkinsopp

Most Read

Body found in Bedfords Park confirmed as former missing man from Hertfordshire

Greg Turner. Picture: Havering MPS

Residents move into new and improved Harold Hill council housing development

Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil received the keys from cllr Robert Benham to move into one of the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council

A127 Hornchurch crash: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

Emergency services were called to reports a motorbike collided with a car on the A127 Southend Arterial Road on Wednesday, July 3. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch High School wins two Havering teaching awards

Val Masson shows off the hard-earned teaching awards at Hornchurch High School. Picture: Hornchurch High School

Residents to protest outside Havering Town Hall against new car park fees

Residents will stage a protest in the car park by Romford town hall on Wednesday July 10. Picture: Des Blenkinsopp

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Croll delighted to link up with Daggers for the first week of pre-season

Luke Croll during his time with Crystal Palace (Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA)

Shenfield captain Smith says Gidea Park deserved the victory

Jack Kliber of Shenfield hits out (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hertfordshire driver who has ‘never been to Romford’ receives hundreds of pounds worth of fines after number plate cloned

Lindsey Weedon, from Hertfordshire, has been receiving fines from Havering Council after a driver in the Romford area cloned her licence plate. Picture: Lindsey Weedon

Raiders reveal four more signings for National League Division One

Joe Allen will be back in a Raiders jersey next season

Long-serving Taylor departs Romford after four seasons

Chris Taylor of Romford during Bury Town vs Romford, Bostik League Division 1 North Football at Ram Meadow on 18th August 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists