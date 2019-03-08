Shenfield captain Smith says Gidea Park deserved the victory

Jack Kliber of Shenfield hits out (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield skipper Roy Smith gives credit to opponents Gidea Park & Romford for a deserved victory over his side.

They fell to a second consecutive defeat against the strugglers in their Shepherd Neame Essex Division One clash.

After opting to bat first, all but one of the Shenfield batsmen hit double figures, with notable scores from Jack Potticary (36), Chris Sains (37) and Tom Ballington (37).

Captain Smith 66 runs before he was caught by Umar Ayub off a Sam Hewitt ball and Shenfield finished on 281-6.

And the former Hornchurch says he always felt they didn't post enough runs to win the fixture.

"Very disappointed, we won the toss and batted first which was pleasing, but hats off to Gidea Park as they played better than us on the day.

"We didn't post enough runs on our ground, which is quite a small ground, and we need to get extra runs because of the short boundaries.

"281 is probably a bit under par, I would have been a lot happier if we got over that 300 mark, but unfortunately we just fell short of that.

"We're getting starts but not going on, it's happened a few times in the last few weeks."

Gidea Park & Romford needed a strong start and Sam Hewitt gave them exactly that, hitting 107 before he was caught by Charlie Haddon off a Haris Mahmood ball.

That was despite Umar Ayub being dismissed on the first ball he faced.

Ubaid Kiani (21) and Harry Phillips (90) added to the total before being caught and Umaad Sultan hit 15 to see his side over the line with almost eight overs to spare.

"The guy from Gidea Park Hewitt batted unbelievable, I don't think he'll play another knock like that, he just whacked everything from ball one.

"He'll only do that once a season and it happened to be against us."