Smith asks Shenfield to start another winning run as Park strugglers pay leaders a visit

PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 June 2019

Shenfield captain Roy Smith is confident his side can go on another winning run after they had a six-game streak brought to a halt last weekend.

Smith's side welcome strugglers Gidea Park & Romford to Chelmsford Road on Saturday as they look to bounce back in their Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One clash.

Shenfield remain top of the table despite a five wicket-defeat to second-place Colchester at Castle Park last weekend.

And Smith said: "Gidea Park are down the bottom and struggling, so we'll be confident of getting a win and getting ourselves back on track.

"Especially being back at home, hopefully the sun will be shining, and we can try rectifying the mistakes we made on Saturday.

"Putting another little run together would be nice, another five or six wins on the trot would be great. We've got a couple guys back this week in the top order which will help us massively."

Shenfield are hoping former skipper Jack Kliber returns to the line-up while all rounder Alex Karkowski should be back as well.

But experienced batsman Smith knows his side can't afford too many slip-ups after losing to title rivals Colchester.

"Colchester, to be fair, is the strongest side we've played so far, I know they play well at home, but as a batting unit they looked reasonably strong," he added.

"Bowling is not so strong. When they go away from home at smaller grounds I think their attack will go the distance, but on their big boundaries quite a few wickets were caught on the line."

The former Hornchurch captain revealed he was disappointed in the manner his side lost, though, saying: "We're obviously disappointed to lose, but not devastated, as we won six on the trot which was great.

"The run was always going to come to an end at some stage, it was just a little disappointing in the way we lost. We won the toss and batted first, which I was pleased about on a nice flat wicket, but unfortunately we just did not build that innings to post a nice big total.

"We took things too lightly and were giving wickets away at key stages, which really was the main reason for losing the game.

"There wasn't many positives, the main one was Ollie Ekers, who played a brilliant knock."

