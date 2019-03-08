Shenfield skipper Smith disappointed with Fives defeat

Shenfield captain Roy Smith disappointed with performance from his side as they fell to a six wicket defeat against title challenging Fives & Heronians.

Fives put Shenfield into bat and saw Jonny Kay dismiss Ollie Ekers early on before Jack Kliber (42) and Khail Muhammad (21) put on 68, but fell in quick succession to Bradley Copper and Abdul Ameer (3-51), who dismissed Jack Potticary without scoring to make it 79-4.

Shenfield captain Smith (32) and Tom Ballington (33) put on 73 for the fifth wicket, but then fell to Copper (5-39), who also accounted for Chris Sains and Jack Plom.

Alex Karkoski hit out late on to score an unbeaten 38 from 26 balls, including a six and six fours, as Shenfield reached 233.

"It was very hard to take and very disappointing, we lost the toss and it felt like the same old story, we had terrible weather on the Friday and water got under the covers," Smith said.

"Half the pitch was dry and half was wet, it wasn't good conditions to bat on, but the way we did bat was very disappointing to be honest.

"You have got to try bat the full quota of your overs but we only managed to bat 44 or 46 overs.

"Too many shots and players not valuing the wickets highly enough, this is what has cost us for the last few weeks.

Billy Amas (24) and Copper (34) helped Fives reach 75-2, before Charles Allen and Usman Jan shared 121 for the third wicket.

Allen fell one run short of a half-century, with Jan going on to make 67 before Ameer and Naseer Ud Din sealed a six-wicket win with two overs to spare.

"A few dropped catches and missed stumpings as well, so all round it was a little bit sloppy, in a game which we really should have won.

"We should have defended the total, Monty bowled his 10 overs superb, 1-20 and Tom Ballington bowled well.

"The rest allowed too many runs and it has cost us."