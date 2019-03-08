Search

Shenfield skipper Smith says it's all still to play for

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 August 2019

Tom Ballington of Shenfield hits out against Upminster (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Tom Ballington of Shenfield hits out against Upminster (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield captain Roy Smith says it's all to play for heading into the final four games in the Shepherd Neame Essex Division One promotion race.

Smith and his side will travel away to Southchurch Park on Saturday to face Southend-on-Sea as they look to bounce back from a defeat to Fives & Heronians.

But it's a return to the one-day format games where Shenfield started the campaign six games unbeaten.

Although they have slipped down as far as sixth in the 50/50 format matches they're only 23 points off the top two. "It's tight, it's all to play for, and we're going back to the red ball thank god," Smith sighed.

"We just haven't got to grips with the 50/50 pink ball and coloured clothing type of system.

"Now going back into the time games it will suit us better and hopefully we can have a strong finish like how we started the season with the red ball."

He admits his side couldn't have asked for a better match to return to the one-day format with as they take on basement club Southend.

"It's probably the best game we could have asked for after a disappointing loss on Saturday.

"With the red ball I think it suits us better and we just need to have a strong finish then see what happens."

The experienced batsman is however more concerned about putting in consistent performances than the promotion race at this point in time.

"The way we have been playing even if we were in the top two what would happen next year.

"If you're going to play this inconsistent you're just going to get hammered in the premier league, that wouldn't be any good.

"We all need to look at our games and the ones who want to play at a higher level and think can I do better, if so they've got to put that into play."

The Chelmsford Road outfit head into the match on the back of a six wicket defeat to Fives & Heronians last weekend.

And the former Hornchurch man Smith was disappointed with the performance especially the batting from his squad.

"It was very hard to take and very disappointing, we lost the toss and it felt like the same old story, we had terrible weather on the Friday and water got under the covers.

"Half the pitch was dry and half was wet, it wasn't good conditions to bat on, but the way we did bat was very disappointing to be honest."

