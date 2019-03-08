Cricket: Shenfield's Rider to lead England Over-50 at World Cup

Shenfield's Peter Rider (front row, centre) in a warm-up match for England Over-50s against Wales Archant

Shenfield's Peter Rider has been reappointed as England Over-50s manager for the 2020 World Cup in Cape Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rider took over in 2016 after leading England South to victory in the final at Newlands and managed the England Over-50s in last year's Sydney World Cup, as they lost to Pakistan in the semi-final.

A total of 12 countries will be at the World Cup with England in Group B with Pakistan, South Africa, Wales, India and Namibia. Group A includes Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

You may also want to watch:

The semi-finals of the tournament will be at Western Province and the final at the famous Newlands ground.

Rider played Saturday, Sunday and midweek cricket for Shenfield over 24 years, scoring around 18,000 runs and piloting the club village green and Morrant League through to the Essex League Premier Division, winning six trophies along the way.

He spent two spells over a 10-year period as 1st X1 captain, helped to build the new pavilion in 1996 and is now club president.

Rider also manages the Essex Over-50 team, who beat Yorkshire in the final of the ECB competition, and said: "It's a real honour to manage England at the World Cup and I'm confident we will put up a strong showing again.

"Touring with England is something you can be proud of, no matter what age you are, and this side will be setting out to make it two England World Cup wins in a year!"