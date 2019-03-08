SNEL Div 1: Shenfield, Fives, Woodford Wells all win

Jack Potticary of Shenfield raises his bat to celebrate reaching his fifty during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster draw, Harold Wood and Gidea Park & Romford beaten

Roy Smith (L) and Monty Panesar of Shenfield during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019 Roy Smith (L) and Monty Panesar of Shenfield during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019

Shenfield earned the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One derby bragging rights with an eight-wicket win at Hutton.

Captain Roy Smith put the home side into bat after winning the toss and saw Alex Karkoski and Jack Plom have success with the new ball to reduce them to 56-3, of which Bhajandip Singh Purewal made 36 off 26 balls.

Hutton skipper Julian Whetstone (20) fell to Tom Ballington but Alex Tredgett held firm as wickets continued to fall.

Tredgett made 63 off 80 balls, including a six and seven fours, before he was run out by Ballington, with Monty Panesar (3-29) and Karkoski (3-86) combining to wrap up the innings on 200 in the 47th over.

Louis Pickering of Upminster during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019 Louis Pickering of Upminster during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019

Ryan Plom (30) and Ollie Ekers (48) put on 80 for the first Shenfield wicket, before falling to Vivian Paver and Connor Whestone respectively in quick succession.

Haris Mahmood (41 not out) hit three sixes and a four in a 117-run stand with Jack Potticary, who smacked five sixes and six fours to finish unbeaten on 78 from just 58 balls as the visitors reached their target in the 41st over.

Fives & Heronians piled up 280-9 against Harold Wood, thanks to solid contributions through their line-up.

Captain Jake Poulter (53) top scored, as Billy Amas (46), Usman Jan (39), Bradley Copper (36) and Pete Kilpatrick (31) also made starts.

James Aggio-Brewe of Upminster during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019 James Aggio-Brewe of Upminster during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019

Hamzah Ikram (3-61) and Taqi Abbas (3-77) shared bowling honours for Wood, who saw captain Craig Perrin hold firm in reply as others came and went.

Hafiz Yawar Afzal (22), Shahbaz Khan (20), Ikram (23) and Maruf Chowdhury (35) all made starts, but Perrin was left stranded on 97, having hit three sixes and eight fours in a 113-ball innings, as Wood were dismissed for 257.

Abdul Ameer (5-78) and Copper (3-101) shared most of the wickets to fall as Fives ran out winners.

Shabaz Butt of Upminster during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019 Shabaz Butt of Upminster during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019

Farzand Shah produced six of the best as Woodford Wells dismissed Southend for just 152 in 42 overs.

Shah (6-39) was the pick of the bowling for the visitors, who overcame an early wobble that saw them slip to 31-3 to claim a six-wicket success.

George Styles hit a six and 12 fours to finish unbeaten on 69 from 102 balls, dominating a 73-run stand with Samraj Sadra.

Upminster saw visiting Loughton amass 295-5 after choosing to bat first, as opening batsman Raihan Hussain hit a superb unbeaten 153 from 161 balls.

Hussain put on 163 for the third wicket with Mohammed Fahad, after Loughton had been reduced to 37-2, and shared an unbroken 62 with Daniel Gymer as Louis Pickering (2-73) and James Aggio-Brewe (2-59) nabbed braces for Ollie Peck's men.

Upminster slipped to 38-2 in reply, as Osman Chooudhry (2-35) struck, but Shahbaz Butt and Pickering (39) put on 103 for the third wicket, before Alan Ison and Nathan Woods fell cheaply to leave the home side 156-5.

Butt went on to score 115 from 115 balls, with three sixes and 14 fours, before he was trapped lbw by Bilal Butt (3-34) and Tom Daniels dug in to score an unbeaten 15 from 60 balls as Upminster closed on 222-7.

Gidea Park & Romford travelled to picturesque Castle Park to take on Colchester, but were dismissed for 160 in 48 overs after captain Jamal Francis chose to bat first.

Francis, opening partner Umar Ayub and George Rogers all fell cheaply to Ben Stephens as Park slipped to 33-3, but Ubaid Kiani (40) and Sam Hewitt (32) helped lift the score to 112-4, before three wickets fell without addition.

Another went soon after to leave Park 119-8, before Michael Pegram (26) and Sadiqullah Kamal showed late defiance.

But Park never had enough runs on the board as Colchester cruised to a seven-wicket win in 34 overs, despite braces for Aditya Kumar (2-31) and Muhammad Hasan Ali (2-46).